polars sum for dataframe

Creates a sum expression for an aggregation or aggregates columns to their sum value.

This command requires a plugin

The polars sum command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars sum {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
expressionexpression
dataframedataframe

Examples

Sums all columns in a dataframe

> [[a b]; [6 2] [1 4] [4 1]] | polars into-df | polars sum | polars collect
╭───┬────┬───╮
 # │ a  │ b │
├───┼────┼───┤
 0 11 7
╰───┴────┴───╯

Sum aggregation for a group-by

> [[a b]; [one 2] [one 4] [two 1]]
                    | polars into-df
                    | polars group-by a
                    | polars agg (polars col b | polars sum)
                    | polars collect
                    | polars sort-by a
╭───┬─────┬───╮
 # │  a  │ b │
├───┼─────┼───┤
 0 one 6
 1 two 1
╰───┴─────┴───╯