polars sum for dataframe

Creates a sum expression for an aggregation or aggregates columns to their sum value.

This command requires a plugin The polars sum command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars . See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

> polars sum {flags}

input output expression expression dataframe dataframe

Sums all columns in a dataframe

> [[ a b ]; [ 6 2 ] [ 1 4 ] [ 4 1 ]] | polars into-df | polars sum | polars collect ╭───┬────┬───╮ │ # │ a │ b │ ├───┼────┼───┤ │ 0 │ 11 │ 7 │ ╰───┴────┴───╯

Sum aggregation for a group-by