polars summary for dataframe
For a dataframe, produces descriptive statistics (summary statistics) for its numeric columns.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars summary command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars summary {flags}
Flags
--quantiles, -q {list<float>}: provide optional quantiles
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|dataframe
|dataframe
Examples
list dataframe descriptives
> [[a b]; [1 1] [1 1]] | polars into-df | polars summary
╭───┬────────────┬─────────┬─────────╮
│ # │ descriptor │ a (i64) │ b (i64) │
├───┼────────────┼─────────┼─────────┤
│ 0 │ count │ 2.00 │ 2.00 │
│ 1 │ sum │ 2.00 │ 2.00 │
│ 2 │ mean │ 1.00 │ 1.00 │
│ 3 │ median │ 1.00 │ 1.00 │
│ 4 │ std │ 0.00 │ 0.00 │
│ 5 │ min │ 1.00 │ 1.00 │
│ 6 │ 25% │ 1.00 │ 1.00 │
│ 7 │ 50% │ 1.00 │ 1.00 │
│ 8 │ 75% │ 1.00 │ 1.00 │
│ 9 │ max │ 1.00 │ 1.00 │
╰───┴────────────┴─────────┴─────────╯