polars summary for dataframe

For a dataframe, produces descriptive statistics (summary statistics) for its numeric columns.

This command requires a plugin

The polars summary command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars summary {flags}

Flags

  • --quantiles, -q {list<float>}: provide optional quantiles

Input/output types:

inputoutput
dataframedataframe

Examples

list dataframe descriptives

> [[a b]; [1 1] [1 1]] | polars into-df | polars summary
╭───┬────────────┬─────────┬─────────╮
 # │ descriptor │ a (i64) │ b (i64) │
├───┼────────────┼─────────┼─────────┤
 0 count    2.00    2.00
 1 sum    2.00    2.00
 2 mean    1.00    1.00
 3 median    1.00    1.00
 4 std    0.00    0.00
 5 min    1.00    1.00
 6 25%    1.00    1.00
 7 50%    1.00    1.00
 8 75%    1.00    1.00
 9 max    1.00    1.00
╰───┴────────────┴─────────┴─────────╯