polars take for dataframe
Creates new dataframe using the given indices.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars take command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars take {flags} (indices)
Parameters
indices: list of indices used to take data
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|dataframe
|dataframe
Examples
Takes selected rows from dataframe
> let df = ([[a b]; [4 1] [5 2] [4 3]] | polars into-df);
let indices = ([0 2] | polars into-df);
$df | polars take $indices
╭───┬───┬───╮
│ # │ a │ b │
├───┼───┼───┤
│ 0 │ 4 │ 1 │
│ 1 │ 4 │ 3 │
╰───┴───┴───╯
Takes selected rows from series
> let series = ([4 1 5 2 4 3] | polars into-df);
let indices = ([0 2] | polars into-df);
$series | polars take $indices
╭───┬───╮
│ # │ 0 │
├───┼───┤
│ 0 │ 4 │
│ 1 │ 5 │
╰───┴───╯