polars take for dataframe

Creates new dataframe using the given indices.

This command requires a plugin

The polars take command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars take {flags} (indices)

Parameters

  • indices: list of indices used to take data

Input/output types:

inputoutput
dataframedataframe

Examples

Takes selected rows from dataframe

> let df = ([[a b]; [4 1] [5 2] [4 3]] | polars into-df);
    let indices = ([0 2] | polars into-df);
    $df | polars take $indices
╭───┬───┬───╮
 # │ a │ b │
├───┼───┼───┤
 0 4 1
 1 4 3
╰───┴───┴───╯

Takes selected rows from series

> let series = ([4 1 5 2 4 3] | polars into-df);
    let indices = ([0 2] | polars into-df);
    $series | polars take $indices
╭───┬───╮
 # │ 0 │
├───┼───┤
 0 4
 1 5
╰───┴───╯