polars uppercase for dataframe
Uppercase the strings in the column.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars uppercase command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars uppercase {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|dataframe
|dataframe
|expression
|expression
Examples
Modifies strings in a column to uppercase
> [[a]; [Abc]] | polars into-df | polars select (polars col a | polars uppercase) | polars collect
╭───┬─────╮
│ # │ a │
├───┼─────┤
│ 0 │ ABC │
╰───┴─────╯
Modifies strings to uppercase
> [Abc aBc abC] | polars into-df | polars uppercase
╭───┬─────╮
│ # │ 0 │
├───┼─────┤
│ 0 │ ABC │
│ 1 │ ABC │
│ 2 │ ABC │
╰───┴─────╯