polars uppercase for dataframe

Uppercase the strings in the column.

This command requires a plugin

The polars uppercase command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars uppercase {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
dataframedataframe
expressionexpression

Examples

Modifies strings in a column to uppercase

> [[a]; [Abc]] | polars into-df | polars select (polars col a | polars uppercase) | polars collect
╭───┬─────╮
 # │  a  │
├───┼─────┤
 0 ABC
╰───┴─────╯

Modifies strings to uppercase

> [Abc aBc abC] | polars into-df | polars uppercase
╭───┬─────╮
 # │  0  │
├───┼─────┤
 0 ABC
 1 ABC
 2 ABC
╰───┴─────╯