polars value-counts for dataframe
Returns a dataframe with the counts for unique values in series.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars value-counts command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars value-counts {flags}
Flags
--column, -c {string}: Provide a custom name for the count column
--sort, -s: Whether or not values should be sorted
--parallel, -p: Use multiple threads when processing
--normalize, -n {string}: Normalize the counts
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|dataframe
|dataframe
Examples
Calculates value counts
> [5 5 5 5 6 6] | polars into-df | polars value-counts | polars sort-by count
╭───┬───┬───────╮
│ # │ 0 │ count │
├───┼───┼───────┤
│ 0 │ 6 │ 2 │
│ 1 │ 5 │ 4 │
╰───┴───┴───────╯