polars value-counts for dataframe

Returns a dataframe with the counts for unique values in series.

This command requires a plugin

The polars value-counts command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars value-counts {flags}

Flags

  • --column, -c {string}: Provide a custom name for the count column
  • --sort, -s: Whether or not values should be sorted
  • --parallel, -p: Use multiple threads when processing
  • --normalize, -n {string}: Normalize the counts

Input/output types:

inputoutput
dataframedataframe

Examples

Calculates value counts

> [5 5 5 5 6 6] | polars into-df | polars value-counts | polars sort-by count
╭───┬───┬───────╮
 # │ 0 │ count │
├───┼───┼───────┤
 0 6     2
 1 5     4
╰───┴───┴───────╯