polars var for dataframe
Create a var expression for an aggregation.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars var command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars var {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|expression
|expression
|dataframe
|dataframe
Examples
Var value from columns in a dataframe or aggregates columns to their var value
> [[a b]; [6 2] [4 2] [2 2]] | polars into-df | polars var | polars collect
╭───┬──────┬──────╮
│ # │ a │ b │
├───┼──────┼──────┤
│ 0 │ 4.00 │ 0.00 │
╰───┴──────┴──────╯
Var aggregation for a group-by
> [[a b]; [one 2] [one 2] [two 1] [two 1]]
| polars into-df
| polars group-by a
| polars agg (polars col b | polars var)
| polars collect
| polars sort-by a
╭───┬─────┬──────╮
│ # │ a │ b │
├───┼─────┼──────┤
│ 0 │ one │ 0.00 │
│ 1 │ two │ 0.00 │
╰───┴─────┴──────╯