polars when for expression
Creates and modifies a when expression.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars when command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars when {flags} (when expression) (then expression)
Parameters
when expression: when expression used for matching
then expression: expression that will be applied when predicate is true
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|expression
|expression
|expression
|any
|expression
Examples
Create a when conditions
> polars when ((polars col a) > 2) 4
Create a when conditions
> polars when ((polars col a) > 2) 4 | polars when ((polars col a) < 0) 6
Create a new column for the dataframe
> [[a b]; [6 2] [1 4] [4 1]]
| polars into-lazy
| polars with-column (
polars when ((polars col a) > 2) 4 | polars otherwise 5 | polars as c
)
| polars with-column (
polars when ((polars col a) > 5) 10 | polars when ((polars col a) < 2) 6 | polars otherwise 0 | polars as d
)
| polars collect
╭───┬───┬───┬───┬────╮
│ # │ a │ b │ c │ d │
├───┼───┼───┼───┼────┤
│ 0 │ 6 │ 2 │ 4 │ 10 │
│ 1 │ 1 │ 4 │ 5 │ 6 │
│ 2 │ 4 │ 1 │ 4 │ 0 │
╰───┴───┴───┴───┴────╯