polars when for expression

Creates and modifies a when expression.

This command requires a plugin The polars when command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars . See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

> polars when {flags} (when expression) (then expression)

when expression : when expression used for matching

: when expression used for matching then expression : expression that will be applied when predicate is true

input output nothing expression expression expression any expression

Create a when conditions

> polars when (( polars col a ) > 2 ) 4

> polars when (( polars col a ) > 2 ) 4 | polars when (( polars col a ) < 0 ) 6

Create a new column for the dataframe