polars with-column for [dataframe or lazyframe](/commands/categories/dataframe or lazyframe.md)
Adds a series to the dataframe.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars with-column command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars with-column {flags} ...rest
Flags
--name, -n {string}: New column name. For lazy dataframes and expressions syntax, use a
polars asexpression to name a column.
Parameters
...rest: series to be added or expressions used to define the new columns
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|dataframe
|dataframe
Examples
> [[a b]; [1 2] [3 4]]
| polars into-df
| polars with-column ([5 6] | polars into-df) --name c
╭───┬───┬───┬───╮
│ # │ a │ b │ c │
├───┼───┼───┼───┤
│ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │ 5 │
│ 1 │ 3 │ 4 │ 6 │
╰───┴───┴───┴───╯
> [[a b]; [1 2] [3 4]]
| polars into-lazy
| polars with-column [
((polars col a) * 2 | polars as "c")
((polars col a) * 3 | polars as "d")
]
| polars collect
╭───┬───┬───┬───┬───╮
│ # │ a │ b │ c │ d │
├───┼───┼───┼───┼───┤
│ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │ 2 │ 3 │
│ 1 │ 3 │ 4 │ 6 │ 9 │
╰───┴───┴───┴───┴───╯
Add series to a lazyframe using a record
> [[a b]; [1 2] [3 4]]
| polars into-lazy
| polars with-column {
c: ((polars col a) * 2)
d: ((polars col a) * 3)
}
| polars collect
╭───┬───┬───┬───┬───╮
│ # │ a │ b │ c │ d │
├───┼───┼───┼───┼───┤
│ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │ 2 │ 3 │
│ 1 │ 3 │ 4 │ 6 │ 9 │
╰───┴───┴───┴───┴───╯
Add series to a dataframe using a record
> [[a b]; [1 2] [3 4]]
| polars into-df
| polars with-column {
c: ((polars col a) * 2)
d: ((polars col a) * 3)
}
| polars collect
╭───┬───┬───┬───┬───╮
│ # │ a │ b │ c │ d │
├───┼───┼───┼───┼───┤
│ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │ 2 │ 3 │
│ 1 │ 3 │ 4 │ 6 │ 9 │
╰───┴───┴───┴───┴───╯