print for strings

Print the given values to stdout.

> print {flags} ...rest

--no-newline, -n : print without inserting a newline for the line ending

: print without inserting a newline for the line ending --stderr, -e : print to stderr instead of stdout

: print to stderr instead of stdout --raw, -r : print without formatting (including binary data)

...rest : the values to print

input output nothing nothing any nothing

Print 'hello world'

> print "hello world"

Print the sum of 2 and 3

> print ( 2 + 3 )

Print 'ABC' from binary data

> 0x [ 41 42 43 ] | print -- raw

Unlike echo , this command does not return any value ( print | describe will return "nothing"). Since this command has no output, there is no point in piping it with other commands.