print for strings

Print the given values to stdout.

Signature

> print {flags} ...rest

Flags

  • --no-newline, -n: print without inserting a newline for the line ending
  • --stderr, -e: print to stderr instead of stdout
  • --raw, -r: print without formatting (including binary data)

Parameters

  • ...rest: the values to print

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingnothing
anynothing

Examples

Print 'hello world'

> print "hello world"

Print the sum of 2 and 3

> print (2 + 3)

Print 'ABC' from binary data

> 0x[41 42 43] | print --raw

Notes

Unlike echo, this command does not return any value (print | describe will return "nothing"). Since this command has no output, there is no point in piping it with other commands.

print may be used inside blocks of code (e.g.: hooks) to display text during execution without interfering with the pipeline.