print for strings
Print the given values to stdout.
Signature
> print {flags} ...rest
Flags
--no-newline, -n: print without inserting a newline for the line ending
--stderr, -e: print to stderr instead of stdout
--raw, -r: print without formatting (including binary data)
Parameters
...rest: the values to print
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|nothing
|any
|nothing
Examples
Print 'hello world'
> print "hello world"
Print the sum of 2 and 3
> print (2 + 3)
Print 'ABC' from binary data
> 0x[41 42 43] | print --raw
Notes
Unlike
echo, this command does not return any value (
print | describe will return "nothing"). Since this command has no output, there is no point in piping it with other commands.