query json for filters

execute json query on json file (open --raw <file> | query json 'query string')

This command requires a plugin The query json command resides in the query plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_query . See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

> query json {flags} (query)

query : json query

Get a list of children from a json object

> '{"children": ["Sara","Alex","Jack"]}' | query json children ╭───┬──────╮ │ 0 │ Sara │ │ 1 │ Alex │ │ 2 │ Jack │ ╰───┴──────╯

Get a list of first names of the friends from a json object

> '{ "friends": [ {"first": "Dale", "last": "Murphy", "age": 44, "nets": ["ig", "fb", "tw"]}, {"first": "Roger", "last": "Craig", "age": 68, "nets": ["fb", "tw"]}, {"first": "Jane", "last": "Murphy", "age": 47, "nets": ["ig", "tw"]} ] }' | query json friends.#.first ╭───┬───────╮ │ 0 │ Dale │ │ 1 │ Roger │ │ 2 │ Jane │ ╰───┴───────╯

Get the key named last of the name from a json object

> '{"name": {"first": "Tom", "last": "Anderson"}}' | query json name.last Anderson

Get the count of children from a json object

> '{"children": ["Sara","Alex","Jack"]}' | query json children.# 3

Get the first child from the children array in reverse the order using the @reverse modifier from a json object

> '{"children": ["Sara","Alex","Jack"]}' | query json "children|@reverse|0" Jack

query json uses the gjson crate https://github.com/tidwall/gjson.rs to query json data. The query syntax is available at https://github.com/tidwall/gjson/blob/master/SYNTAX.md.