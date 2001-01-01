query web for network

execute selector query on html/web

This command requires a plugin

The query web command resides in the query plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_query. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> query web {flags}

Flags

  • --query, -q {string}: selector query
  • --as-html, -m: return the query output as html
  • --attribute, -a {any}: downselect based on the given attribute
  • --as-table, -t {list<string>}: find table based on column header list
  • --inspect, -i: run in inspect mode to provide more information for determining column headers

Examples

Retrieve all <header> elements from phoronix.com website

> http get https://phoronix.com | query web --query 'header' | flatten

Retrieve a html table from Wikipedia and parse it into a nushell table using table headers as guides

> http get https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_cities_in_India_by_population |
        query web --as-table [City 'Population(2011)[3]' 'Population(2001)[3][a]' 'State or unionterritory' 'Reference']

Pass multiple css selectors to extract several elements within single query, group the query results together and rotate them to create a table

> http get https://www.nushell.sh | query web --query 'h2, h2 + p' | each {str join} | chunks 2 | each {rotate --ccw tagline description} | flatten

Retrieve a specific html attribute instead of the default text

> http get https://example.org | query web --query a --attribute href

Retrieve the OpenGraph properties (<meta property="og:...">) from a web page

> http get https://www.rust-lang.org | query web --query 'meta[property^="og:"]' --attribute [ property content ]