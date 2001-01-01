query web for network

execute selector query on html/web

This command requires a plugin The query web command resides in the query plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_query . See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

> query web {flags}

--query, -q {string} : selector query

--as-html, -m : return the query output as html

--attribute, -a {any} : downselect based on the given attribute

--as-table, -t {list<string>} : find table based on column header list

--inspect, -i : run in inspect mode to provide more information for determining column headers

Retrieve all <header> elements from phoronix.com website

> http get https://phoronix.com | query web -- query 'header' | flatten

Retrieve a html table from Wikipedia and parse it into a nushell table using table headers as guides

> http get https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_cities_in_India_by_population | query web -- as-table [ City 'Population(2011)[3]' 'Population(2001)[3][a]' 'State or unionterritory' 'Reference' ]

Pass multiple css selectors to extract several elements within single query, group the query results together and rotate them to create a table

> http get https://www.nushell.sh | query web -- query 'h2, h2 + p' | each { str join } | chunks 2 | each { rotate -- ccw tagline description } | flatten

Retrieve a specific html attribute instead of the default text

> http get https://example.org | query web -- query a -- attribute href

Retrieve the OpenGraph properties ( <meta property="og:..."> ) from a web page