query webpage-info for network
uses the webpage crate to extract info from html: title, description, language, links, RSS feeds, Opengraph, Schema.org, and more
This command requires a plugin
The
query webpage-info command resides in the
query plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_query. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> query webpage-info {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|string
|record
Examples
extract detailed info from phoronix.com website
> http get https://phoronix.com | query webpage-info