query webpage-info for network

uses the webpage crate to extract info from html: title, description, language, links, RSS feeds, Opengraph, Schema.org, and more

This command requires a plugin

The query webpage-info command resides in the query plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_query. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> query webpage-info {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
stringrecord

Examples

extract detailed info from phoronix.com website

> http get https://phoronix.com | query webpage-info