query xml for filters

Execute XPath 1.0 query on XML input

This command requires a plugin The query xml command resides in the query plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_query . See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

> query xml {flags} (query)

--namespaces, -n {record} : map of prefixes to namespace URIs

: map of prefixes to namespace URIs --output-string-value : Include string_value in the nodeset output. On by default.

: Include in the nodeset output. On by default. --output-type : Include type in the nodeset output. Off by default.

: Include in the nodeset output. Off by default. --output-names : Include local_name , prefixed_name , and namespace in the nodeset output. Off by default.

query : xpath query

input output string any

Query namespaces on the root element of an SVG file

> http get -- raw https://www.w3.org/TR/SVG/images/conform/smiley.svg | query xml '/svg:svg/namespace::*' -- output-string-value -- output-names -- output-type -- namespaces { svg : "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" }

Query the language of Nushell blog ( xml: prefix is always available)

> http get -- raw https://www.nushell.sh/atom.xml | query xml 'string(/*/@xml:lang)'

Query all XLink targets in SVG document

> http get -- raw https://www.w3.org/TR/SVG/images/conform/smiley.svg | query xml '//*/@xlink:href' -- namespaces { xlink : "http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" }

Get recent Nushell news

> http get -- raw https://www.nushell.sh/atom.xml | query xml '//atom:entry/atom:title|//atom:entry/atom:link/@href' -- namespaces { atom : "http://www.w3.org/2005/Atom" } | window 2 -- stride 2 | each { { title : $in.0.string_value , link : $in.1.string_value } }