query xml for filters
This command requires a plugin
The
query xml command resides in the
query plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_query. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> query xml {flags} (query)
Flags
--namespaces, -n {record}: map of prefixes to namespace URIs
--output-string-value: Include
string_valuein the nodeset output. On by default.
--output-type: Include
typein the nodeset output. Off by default.
--output-names: Include
local_name,
prefixed_name, and
namespacein the nodeset output. Off by default.
Parameters
query: xpath query
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|string
|any
Examples
Query namespaces on the root element of an SVG file
> http get --raw https://www.w3.org/TR/SVG/images/conform/smiley.svg
| query xml '/svg:svg/namespace::*' --output-string-value --output-names --output-type --namespaces {svg: "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"}
Query the language of Nushell blog (
xml: prefix is always available)
> http get --raw https://www.nushell.sh/atom.xml
| query xml 'string(/*/@xml:lang)'
Query all XLink targets in SVG document
> http get --raw https://www.w3.org/TR/SVG/images/conform/smiley.svg
| query xml '//*/@xlink:href' --namespaces {xlink: "http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"}
Get recent Nushell news
> http get --raw https://www.nushell.sh/atom.xml
| query xml '//atom:entry/atom:title|//atom:entry/atom:link/@href' --namespaces {atom: "http://www.w3.org/2005/Atom"}
| window 2 --stride 2
| each { {title: $in.0.string_value, link: $in.1.string_value} }
Notes
Scalar results (Number, String, Boolean) are returned as nu scalars. Output of the nodeset results depends on the flags used: - No flags: returns a table with
string_value column. - You have to specify
--output-string-value to include
string_value in the output when using any other
--output-* flags. -
--output-type includes
type column with node type. -
--output-names includes
local_name,
prefixed_name, and
namespace columns.