random pass for random
Generate a cryptologically secure password.
Signature
> random pass {flags}
Flags
--chars, -c {int}: Length of the generated password (default 12).
--no-uppercase, -u: Exclude uppercase letters A-Z.
--no-lowercase, -l: Exclude lowercase letters a-z.
--no-numbers, -n: Exclude numbers 0-9.
--no-symbols, -s: Exclude symbols like !@#$%.
--include-ambiguous: Include ambiguous characters O, 0, l, 1.
--include-similar: Include similar characters i, l, 1.
--require-each-type: Guarantee at least one char from each enabled character type.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|string
Examples
Generate a 12-character password with defaults
> random pass
Generate a 20-character password
> random pass --chars 20
Generate a password without symbols
> random pass --no-symbols
Generate a password with only uppercase letters and numbers
> random pass --no-lowercase --no-symbols
Generate a password including ambiguous characters and requiring each type
> random pass --include-ambiguous --require-each-type