random pass for random

Generate a cryptologically secure password.

> random pass {flags}

--chars, -c {int} : Length of the generated password (default 12).

: Length of the generated password (default 12). --no-uppercase, -u : Exclude uppercase letters A-Z.

: Exclude uppercase letters A-Z. --no-lowercase, -l : Exclude lowercase letters a-z.

: Exclude lowercase letters a-z. --no-numbers, -n : Exclude numbers 0-9.

: Exclude numbers 0-9. --no-symbols, -s : Exclude symbols like !@#$%.

: Exclude symbols like !@#$%. --include-ambiguous : Include ambiguous characters O, 0, l, 1.

: Include ambiguous characters O, 0, l, 1. --include-similar : Include similar characters i, l, 1.

: Include similar characters i, l, 1. --require-each-type : Guarantee at least one char from each enabled character type.

input output nothing string

Generate a 12-character password with defaults

> random pass

Generate a 20-character password

> random pass -- chars 20

Generate a password without symbols

> random pass -- no-symbols

Generate a password with only uppercase letters and numbers

> random pass -- no-lowercase -- no-symbols

Generate a password including ambiguous characters and requiring each type