record apply for filters

Run a record of closures on the matching fields of a record.

built-in

> record apply {flags} (transforms)

--strict, -s : Error when a transform names a field the input does not have.

transforms : A record of closures, keyed by the fields they transform.

input output record record table table list<any> list<any>

Convert the fields of a parsed row.

> { name : ' alice ' , age : '42' } | record apply { name : { str trim }, age : { into int }} ╭──────┬───────╮ │ name │ alice │ │ age │ 42 │ ╰──────┴───────╯

Transform a nested field with a nested record of closures.

> { server : { host : localhost , port: '8080' }} | record apply { server : { port : { into int }}} ╭────────┬──────────────────────╮ │ │ ╭──────┬───────────╮ │ │ server │ │ host │ localhost │ │ │ │ │ port │ 8080 │ │ │ │ ╰──────┴───────────╯ │ ╰────────┴──────────────────────╯

Transforms for missing fields are skipped.

> { a : 1 } | record apply { a : {| x | $x + 1 }, b : {| x | $x * 2 }} ╭───┬───╮ │ a │ 2 │ ╰───┴───╯

Convert a column of every row of a table.

> [{ name : a , size: '1' } { name : b , size: '2' }] | record apply { size : { into int }} ╭───┬──────┬──────╮ │ # │ name │ size │ ├───┼──────┼──────┤ │ 0 │ a │ 1 │ │ 1 │ b │ 2 │ ╰───┴──────┴──────╯