record each for filters

Build a new record from the entries a closure returns for each field of a record.

built-in

> record each {flags} (closure)

closure : The closure that returns the new entry for each field.

input output record record table table list<any> list<any>

Uppercase the keys and scale the values in one pass.

> { a : 1 , b : 2 } | record each {| key , value | {( $key | str uppercase ) : ( $value * 10 )}} ╭───┬────╮ │ A │ 10 │ │ B │ 20 │ ╰───┴────╯

Swap keys and values by returning two-element lists.

> { a : x , b: y } | record each {| key , value | [ $value $key ]} ╭───┬───╮ │ x │ a │ │ y │ b │ ╰───┴───╯

Drop a field by returning null, and trim the others.

> { user : ' alice ' , password : secret } | record each {| key , value | if $key != password { { $key : ( $value | str trim )} } } ╭──────┬───────╮ │ user │ alice │ ╰──────┴───────╯

Lowercase the column names of every row of a table.

> [{ Name : a , Size: 1 } { Name : b , Size: 2 }] | record each {| key , value | {( $key | str lowercase ) : $value }} ╭───┬──────┬──────╮ │ # │ name │ size │ ├───┼──────┼──────┤ │ 0 │ a │ 1 │ │ 1 │ b │ 2 │ ╰───┴──────┴──────╯