record each for filters

Build a new record from the entries a closure returns for each field of a record.

Command Type

built-in

Signature

> record each {flags} (closure)

Parameters

  • closure: The closure that returns the new entry for each field.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
recordrecord
tabletable
list<any>list<any>

Examples

Uppercase the keys and scale the values in one pass.

> {a: 1, b: 2} | record each {|key, value| {($key | str uppercase): ($value * 10)}}
╭───┬────╮
 A 10
 B 20
╰───┴────╯

Swap keys and values by returning two-element lists.

> {a: x, b: y} | record each {|key, value| [$value $key]}
╭───┬───╮
 x a
 y b
╰───┴───╯

Drop a field by returning null, and trim the others.

> {user: ' alice ', password: secret} | record each {|key, value| if $key != password { {$key: ($value | str trim)} } }
╭──────┬───────╮
 user alice
╰──────┴───────╯

Lowercase the column names of every row of a table.

> [{Name: a, Size: 1} {Name: b, Size: 2}] | record each {|key, value| {($key | str lowercase): $value}}
╭───┬──────┬──────╮
 # │ name │ size │
├───┼──────┼──────┤
 0 a    1
 1 b    2
╰───┴──────┴──────╯

Notes

The closure receives each field's key and value as two arguments, like items, and $in is empty. It returns the new entry as a record such as {newkey: newvalue} or as a two-element list [newkey, newvalue], or null to drop the field. Every field of a returned record is added, so one field can become several. Entries are added in order. When two entries share a key, the later value replaces the earlier one in the earlier position, as with into record. Given a list of records, each record is rebuilt on its own and the results are streamed.