record walk for filters
Command Type
built-in
Signature
> record walk {flags} (closure)
Flags
--containers, -c: Also run the closure on each nested record and list, after its contents have been walked.
--no-lists: Do not descend into lists; pass each list to the closure as a single value.
Parameters
closure: The closure to run on each nested value.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|record
|record
|table
|table
|list<any>
|list<any>
Examples
Multiply every number in a nested record.
> {a: 1, b: {c: 2, d: [3, 4]}} | record walk {|value| $value * 10}
╭───┬────────────────────╮
│ a │ 10 │
│ │ ╭───┬────────────╮ │
│ b │ │ c │ 20 │ │
│ │ │ │ ╭───┬────╮ │ │
│ │ │ d │ │ 0 │ 30 │ │ │
│ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 40 │ │ │
│ │ │ │ ╰───┴────╯ │ │
│ │ ╰───┴────────────╯ │
╰───┴────────────────────╯
Redact every value whose cell path mentions a password.
> {user: alice, auth: {password: abc, expires: 2026}} | record walk {|value, path| if ($path | to text) =~ password { '***' } else { $value } }
╭──────┬─────────────────────╮
│ user │ alice │
│ │ ╭──────────┬──────╮ │
│ auth │ │ password │ *** │ │
│ │ │ expires │ 2026 │ │
│ │ ╰──────────┴──────╯ │
╰──────┴─────────────────────╯
Unwrap every record that holds only a
value field, innermost first.
> {a: {value: 1}, b: {c: {value: {value: 2}}}} | record walk --containers {|value| match $value { {value: $x} if ($value | columns) == [value] => $x, _ => $value } }
╭───┬───────────╮
│ a │ 1 │
│ │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ b │ │ c │ 2 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
╰───┴───────────╯
Sort every list without visiting its items.
> {tags: [c a b], nested: {ids: [3 1 2]}} | record walk --no-lists {|value| if ($value | describe) starts-with list { $value | sort } else { $value } }
╭────────┬─────────────────────╮
│ │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ tags │ │ 0 │ a │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ b │ │
│ │ │ 2 │ c │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
│ │ ╭─────┬───────────╮ │
│ nested │ │ │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │
│ │ │ ids │ │ 0 │ 1 │ │ │
│ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 2 │ │ │
│ │ │ │ │ 2 │ 3 │ │ │
│ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ │
│ │ ╰─────┴───────────╯ │
╰────────┴─────────────────────╯
Double every number in each row of a table.
> [{a: 1, b: {c: 2}} {a: 3, b: {c: 4}}] | record walk {|value| $value * 2}
╭───┬───┬───────────╮
│ # │ a │ b │
├───┼───┼───────────┤
│ 0 │ 2 │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ │ c │ 4 │ │
│ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
│ 1 │ 6 │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ │ c │ 8 │ │
│ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
╰───┴───┴───────────╯
Notes
The closure receives each leaf value and the cell path that leads to it from the top of the record. The value is also passed as
$in. Nested records and lists are descended into, and every other value is a leaf. Empty records and lists hold no leaves, so they are kept as they are. With
--containers, the closure also runs on each nested record and list after its contents have been walked, so it sees the updated container. The input record itself is never passed to the closure. With
--no-lists, lists are treated as leaves and passed to the closure whole. Given a list of records, each record is walked on its own, with cell paths starting at that record, and the results are streamed.