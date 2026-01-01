record walk for filters

Run a closure on every value nested inside a record, rebuilding the record from the results.

built-in

> record walk {flags} (closure)

--containers, -c : Also run the closure on each nested record and list, after its contents have been walked.

: Also run the closure on each nested record and list, after its contents have been walked. --no-lists : Do not descend into lists; pass each list to the closure as a single value.

closure : The closure to run on each nested value.

input output record record table table list<any> list<any>

Multiply every number in a nested record.

> { a : 1 , b : { c : 2 , d : [ 3 , 4 ]}} | record walk {| value | $value * 10 } ╭───┬────────────────────╮ │ a │ 10 │ │ │ ╭───┬────────────╮ │ │ b │ │ c │ 20 │ │ │ │ │ │ ╭───┬────╮ │ │ │ │ │ d │ │ 0 │ 30 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 40 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰───┴────╯ │ │ │ │ ╰───┴────────────╯ │ ╰───┴────────────────────╯

Redact every value whose cell path mentions a password.

> { user : alice , auth: { password : abc , expires: 2026 }} | record walk {| value , path | if ( $path | to text ) =~ password { '***' } else { $value } } ╭──────┬─────────────────────╮ │ user │ alice │ │ │ ╭──────────┬──────╮ │ │ auth │ │ password │ *** │ │ │ │ │ expires │ 2026 │ │ │ │ ╰──────────┴──────╯ │ ╰──────┴─────────────────────╯

Unwrap every record that holds only a value field, innermost first.

> { a : { value : 1 }, b : { c : { value : { value : 2 }}}} | record walk -- containers {| value | match $value { { value : $x } if ( $value | columns ) == [ value ] => $x , _ => $value } } ╭───┬───────────╮ │ a │ 1 │ │ │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ b │ │ c │ 2 │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ ╰───┴───────────╯

Sort every list without visiting its items.

> { tags : [ c a b ], nested : { ids : [ 3 1 2 ]}} | record walk -- no-lists {| value | if ( $value | describe ) starts-with list { $value | sort } else { $value } } ╭────────┬─────────────────────╮ │ │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ tags │ │ 0 │ a │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ b │ │ │ │ │ 2 │ c │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ │ │ ╭─────┬───────────╮ │ │ nested │ │ │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ │ │ │ ids │ │ 0 │ 1 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 2 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ 2 │ 3 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ │ │ │ ╰─────┴───────────╯ │ ╰────────┴─────────────────────╯

Double every number in each row of a table.

> [{ a : 1 , b : { c : 2 }} { a : 3 , b : { c : 4 }}] | record walk {| value | $value * 2 } ╭───┬───┬───────────╮ │ # │ a │ b │ ├───┼───┼───────────┤ │ 0 │ 2 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ │ │ │ c │ 4 │ │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ │ 1 │ 6 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ │ │ │ c │ 8 │ │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ ╰───┴───┴───────────╯