record where for filters

Keep the fields of a record for which a row condition or closure is true.

built-in

> record where {flags} (condition)

--keys, -k : Pass only the key, as $it in a row condition, as a closure's argument, and as $in .

: Pass only the key, as in a row condition, as a closure's argument, and as . --values, -v : Pass only the value, as $it in a row condition, as a closure's argument, and as $in .

condition : The row condition or closure that decides whether to keep each field.

input output record record table table list<any> list<any>

Keep the fields whose value is greater than one.

> { a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 3 } | record where value > 1 ╭───┬───╮ │ b │ 2 │ │ c │ 3 │ ╰───┴───╯

Keep the fields whose key starts with NU_ .

> { NU_LOG : debug , HOME: /home/me , NU_THEME: dark } | record where key starts-with NU_ ╭──────────┬───────╮ │ NU_LOG │ debug │ │ NU_THEME │ dark │ ╰──────────┴───────╯

Keep the fields whose value is greater than one, with a closure.

> { a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 3 } | record where {| key , value | $value > 1 } ╭───┬───╮ │ b │ 2 │ │ c │ 3 │ ╰───┴───╯

Drop the fields with empty values.

> { name : app , desc: '' , tags: []} | record where -- values { is-not-empty } ╭──────┬─────╮ │ name │ app │ ╰──────┴─────╯

Drop the empty fields of every row of a table.

> [{ a : 1 , b : '' } { a : '' , b : 2 }] | record where -- values { is-not-empty } ╭───┬────┬────╮ │ # │ a │ b │ ├───┼────┼────┤ │ 0 │ 1 │ ❎ │ │ 1 │ ❎ │ 2 │ ╰───┴────┴────╯