record where for filters
Command Type
built-in
Signature
> record where {flags} (condition)
Flags
--keys, -k: Pass only the key, as
$itin a row condition, as a closure's argument, and as
$in.
--values, -v: Pass only the value, as
$itin a row condition, as a closure's argument, and as
$in.
Parameters
condition: The row condition or closure that decides whether to keep each field.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|record
|record
|table
|table
|list<any>
|list<any>
Examples
Keep the fields whose value is greater than one.
> {a: 1, b: 2, c: 3} | record where value > 1
╭───┬───╮
│ b │ 2 │
│ c │ 3 │
╰───┴───╯
Keep the fields whose key starts with
NU_.
> {NU_LOG: debug, HOME: /home/me, NU_THEME: dark} | record where key starts-with NU_
╭──────────┬───────╮
│ NU_LOG │ debug │
│ NU_THEME │ dark │
╰──────────┴───────╯
Keep the fields whose value is greater than one, with a closure.
> {a: 1, b: 2, c: 3} | record where {|key, value| $value > 1}
╭───┬───╮
│ b │ 2 │
│ c │ 3 │
╰───┴───╯
Drop the fields with empty values.
> {name: app, desc: '', tags: []} | record where --values { is-not-empty }
╭──────┬─────╮
│ name │ app │
╰──────┴─────╯
Drop the empty fields of every row of a table.
> [{a: 1, b: ''} {a: '', b: 2}] | record where --values { is-not-empty }
╭───┬────┬────╮
│ # │ a │ b │
├───┼────┼────┤
│ 0 │ 1 │ ❎ │
│ 1 │ ❎ │ 2 │
╰───┴────┴────╯
Notes
A row condition sees each field as a
{key, value} record, the rows
where would see after
transpose key value. So
record where value > 1 filters on the value and
record where key starts-with NU_ on the key. A closure instead receives each field's key and value as two arguments, like
items, and
$in is empty. With
--keys or
--values, the condition receives only the key or only the value. A row condition gets it as
$it, a closure as its argument, and both as
$in, so a closure needs no parameters. Put
--keys and
--values before the condition, because a row condition takes everything after it.
record where keeps the matching fields in their original order. Given a list of records, each record is filtered on its own and the results are streamed.