registry query for system

Query the Windows registry.

Signature

> registry query {flags} (key) (value)

Flags

  • --hkcr: query the hkey_classes_root hive
  • --hkcu: query the hkey_current_user hive
  • --hklm: query the hkey_local_machine hive
  • --hku: query the hkey_users hive
  • --hkpd: query the hkey_performance_data hive
  • --hkpt: query the hkey_performance_text hive
  • --hkpnls: query the hkey_performance_nls_text hive
  • --hkcc: query the hkey_current_config hive
  • --hkdd: query the hkey_dyn_data hive
  • --hkculs: query the hkey_current_user_local_settings hive
  • --no-expand, -u: do not expand %ENV% placeholders in REG_EXPAND_SZ

Parameters

  • key: Registry key to query.
  • value: Optionally supply a registry value to query.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingany

Examples

Query the HKEY_CURRENT_USER hive

> registry query --hkcu environment

Query the HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE hive

> registry query --hklm 'SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Control\Session Manager\Environment'

Notes

Currently supported only on Windows systems.