registry query for system
Query the Windows registry.
Signature
> registry query {flags} (key) (value)
Flags
--hkcr: query the hkey_classes_root hive
--hkcu: query the hkey_current_user hive
--hklm: query the hkey_local_machine hive
--hku: query the hkey_users hive
--hkpd: query the hkey_performance_data hive
--hkpt: query the hkey_performance_text hive
--hkpnls: query the hkey_performance_nls_text hive
--hkcc: query the hkey_current_config hive
--hkdd: query the hkey_dyn_data hive
--hkculs: query the hkey_current_user_local_settings hive
--no-expand, -u: do not expand %ENV% placeholders in REG_EXPAND_SZ
Parameters
key: Registry key to query.
value: Optionally supply a registry value to query.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|any
Examples
Query the HKEY_CURRENT_USER hive
> registry query --hkcu environment
Query the HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE hive
> registry query --hklm 'SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Control\Session Manager\Environment'
Notes
Currently supported only on Windows systems.