registry query for system

Query the Windows registry.

> registry query {flags} (key) (value)

--hkcr : query the hkey_classes_root hive

--hkcu : query the hkey_current_user hive

--hklm : query the hkey_local_machine hive

--hku : query the hkey_users hive

--hkpd : query the hkey_performance_data hive

--hkpt : query the hkey_performance_text hive

--hkpnls : query the hkey_performance_nls_text hive

--hkcc : query the hkey_current_config hive

--hkdd : query the hkey_dyn_data hive

--hkculs : query the hkey_current_user_local_settings hive

--no-expand, -u : do not expand %ENV% placeholders in REG_EXPAND_SZ

key : Registry key to query.

value : Optionally supply a registry value to query.

Query the HKEY_CURRENT_USER hive

> registry query -- hkcu environment

Query the HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE hive

> registry query -- hklm 'SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Control\Session Manager\Environment'

Currently supported only on Windows systems.