roll right for filters
Roll table columns right.
Signature
> roll right {flags}
Flags
--by, -b {int}: Number of columns to roll
--cells-only, -c: rotates columns leaving headers fixed
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|record
|record
|table
|table
Examples
Rolls columns of a record to the right
> {a:1 b:2 c:3} | roll right
╭───┬───╮
│ c │ 3 │
│ a │ 1 │
│ b │ 2 │
╰───┴───╯
Rolls columns to the right
> [[a b c]; [1 2 3] [4 5 6]] | roll right
╭───┬───┬───┬───╮
│ # │ c │ a │ b │
├───┼───┼───┼───┤
│ 0 │ 3 │ 1 │ 2 │
│ 1 │ 6 │ 4 │ 5 │
╰───┴───┴───┴───╯
Rolls columns to the right with fixed headers
> [[a b c]; [1 2 3] [4 5 6]] | roll right --cells-only
╭───┬───┬───┬───╮
│ # │ a │ b │ c │
├───┼───┼───┼───┤
│ 0 │ 3 │ 1 │ 2 │
│ 1 │ 6 │ 4 │ 5 │
╰───┴───┴───┴───╯