roll right for filters

Roll table columns right.

Signature

> roll right {flags}

Flags

  • --by, -b {int}: Number of columns to roll
  • --cells-only, -c: rotates columns leaving headers fixed

Input/output types:

inputoutput
recordrecord
tabletable

Examples

Rolls columns of a record to the right

> {a:1 b:2 c:3} | roll right
╭───┬───╮
 c 3
 a 1
 b 2
╰───┴───╯

Rolls columns to the right

> [[a b c]; [1 2 3] [4 5 6]] | roll right
╭───┬───┬───┬───╮
 # │ c │ a │ b │
├───┼───┼───┼───┤
 0 3 1 2
 1 6 4 5
╰───┴───┴───┴───╯

Rolls columns to the right with fixed headers

> [[a b c]; [1 2 3] [4 5 6]] | roll right --cells-only
╭───┬───┬───┬───╮
 # │ a │ b │ c │
├───┼───┼───┼───┤
 0 3 1 2
 1 6 4 5
╰───┴───┴───┴───╯