rotate for filters

Rotates a table or record clockwise (default) or counter-clockwise (use --ccw flag).

> rotate {flags} ...rest

--ccw : rotate counter clockwise

...rest : The names to give columns once rotated.

input output record table table table list<any> table string table

Rotate a record clockwise, producing a table (like transpose but with column order reversed)

> { a : 1 , b : 2 } | rotate ╭───┬─────────┬─────────╮ │ # │ column0 │ column1 │ ├───┼─────────┼─────────┤ │ 0 │ 1 │ a │ │ 1 │ 2 │ b │ ╰───┴─────────┴─────────╯

Rotate 2x3 table clockwise

> [[ a b ]; [ 1 2 ] [ 3 4 ] [ 5 6 ]] | rotate ╭───┬─────────┬─────────┬─────────┬─────────╮ │ # │ column0 │ column1 │ column2 │ column3 │ ├───┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┤ │ 0 │ 5 │ 3 │ 1 │ a │ │ 1 │ 6 │ 4 │ 2 │ b │ ╰───┴─────────┴─────────┴─────────┴─────────╯

Rotate table clockwise and change columns names

> [[ a b ]; [ 1 2 ]] | rotate col_a col_b ╭───┬───────┬───────╮ │ # │ col_a │ col_b │ ├───┼───────┼───────┤ │ 0 │ 1 │ a │ │ 1 │ 2 │ b │ ╰───┴───────┴───────╯

Rotate table counter clockwise

> [[ a b ]; [ 1 2 ]] | rotate -- ccw ╭───┬─────────┬─────────╮ │ # │ column0 │ column1 │ ├───┼─────────┼─────────┤ │ 0 │ b │ 2 │ │ 1 │ a │ 1 │ ╰───┴─────────┴─────────╯

Rotate table counter-clockwise

> [[ a b ]; [ 1 2 ] [ 3 4 ] [ 5 6 ]] | rotate -- ccw ╭───┬─────────┬─────────┬─────────┬─────────╮ │ # │ column0 │ column1 │ column2 │ column3 │ ├───┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┤ │ 0 │ b │ 2 │ 4 │ 6 │ │ 1 │ a │ 1 │ 3 │ 5 │ ╰───┴─────────┴─────────┴─────────┴─────────╯

Rotate table counter-clockwise and change columns names