run for core

Runs a script file in an isolated scope as part of a pipeline.

> run {flags} (filename) ...rest

--full-reparse, -f : Reload and reparse the script on every invocation instead of using parser-cached blocks.

filename : The filepath to the script file to run ( null for no-op).

: The filepath to the script file to run ( for no-op). ...rest : Arguments to pass to the script's def main if it exists.

input output any any

Run a simple transformation script in a pipeline.

> "hello" | run transform.nu

Run a script with arguments.

> "test" | run format.nu -- prefix ">>>"

Run a script as part of a larger pipeline.

> ls | run process.nu | select name size

Always reload and reparse a script before each invocation.

> watch . - g *.nu | each - f { run -- full-reparse ./test.nu }

This command is a parser keyword. For details, check: https://www.nushell.sh/book/thinking_in_nu.html