save for filesystem

Save a file.

Signature

> save {flags} (filename)

Flags

  • --stderr, -e {path}: the filename used to save stderr, only works with -r flag
  • --raw, -r: save file as raw binary
  • --append, -a: append input to the end of the file
  • --force, -f: overwrite the destination
  • --progress, -p: enable progress bar

Parameters

  • filename: The filename to use.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
anynothing

Examples

Save a string to foo.txt in the current directory

> 'save me' | save foo.txt

Append a string to the end of foo.txt

> 'append me' | save --append foo.txt

Save a record to foo.json in the current directory

> { a: 1, b: 2 } | save foo.json

Save a running program's stderr to foo.txt

> do -i {} | save foo.txt --stderr foo.txt

Save a running program's stderr to separate file

> do -i {} | save foo.txt --stderr bar.txt

Show the extensions for which the save command will automatically serialize

> scope commands
    | where name starts-with "to "
    | insert extension { get name | str replace -r "^to " "" | $"*.($in)" }
    | select extension name
    | rename extension command