save for filesystem

Save a file.

> save {flags} (filename)

--stderr, -e {path} : the filename used to save stderr, only works with -r flag

: the filename used to save stderr, only works with flag --raw, -r : save file as raw binary

: save file as raw binary --append, -a : append input to the end of the file

: append input to the end of the file --force, -f : overwrite the destination

: overwrite the destination --progress, -p : enable progress bar

filename : The filename to use.

Save a string to foo.txt in the current directory

> 'save me' | save foo.txt

Append a string to the end of foo.txt

> 'append me' | save -- append foo.txt

Save a record to foo.json in the current directory

> { a : 1 , b : 2 } | save foo.json

Save a running program's stderr to foo.txt

> do - i {} | save foo.txt -- stderr foo.txt

Save a running program's stderr to separate file

> do - i {} | save foo.txt -- stderr bar.txt

Show the extensions for which the save command will automatically serialize