save for filesystem
Save a file.
Signature
> save {flags} (filename)
Flags
--stderr, -e {path}: the filename used to save stderr, only works with
-rflag
--raw, -r: save file as raw binary
--append, -a: append input to the end of the file
--force, -f: overwrite the destination
--progress, -p: enable progress bar
Parameters
filename: The filename to use.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|any
|nothing
Examples
Save a string to foo.txt in the current directory
> 'save me' | save foo.txt
Append a string to the end of foo.txt
> 'append me' | save --append foo.txt
Save a record to foo.json in the current directory
> { a: 1, b: 2 } | save foo.json
Save a running program's stderr to foo.txt
> do -i {} | save foo.txt --stderr foo.txt
Save a running program's stderr to separate file
> do -i {} | save foo.txt --stderr bar.txt
Show the extensions for which the
save command will automatically serialize
> scope commands
| where name starts-with "to "
| insert extension { get name | str replace -r "^to " "" | $"*.($in)" }
| select extension name
| rename extension command