seq for generators

Output sequences of numbers.

> seq {flags} ...rest

...rest : Sequence values.

input output nothing list<number>

sequence 1 to 10

> seq 1 10 ╭───┬────╮ │ 0 │ 1 │ │ 1 │ 2 │ │ 2 │ 3 │ │ 3 │ 4 │ │ 4 │ 5 │ │ 5 │ 6 │ │ 6 │ 7 │ │ 7 │ 8 │ │ 8 │ 9 │ │ 9 │ 10 │ ╰───┴────╯

sequence 1.0 to 2.0 by 0.1s

> seq 1.0 0.1 2.0 ╭────┬──────╮ │ 0 │ 1.00 │ │ 1 │ 1.10 │ │ 2 │ 1.20 │ │ 3 │ 1.30 │ │ 4 │ 1.40 │ │ 5 │ 1.50 │ │ 6 │ 1.60 │ │ 7 │ 1.70 │ │ 8 │ 1.80 │ │ 9 │ 1.90 │ │ 10 │ 2.00 │ ╰────┴──────╯

sequence 1 to 5, then convert to a string with a pipe separator

> seq 1 5 | str join '|'