seq for generators

Output sequences of numbers.

Signature

> seq {flags} ...rest

Parameters

  • ...rest: Sequence values.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothinglist<number>

Examples

sequence 1 to 10

> seq 1 10
╭───┬────╮
 0  1
 1  2
 2  3
 3  4
 4  5
 5  6
 6  7
 7  8
 8  9
 9 10
╰───┴────╯

sequence 1.0 to 2.0 by 0.1s

> seq 1.0 0.1 2.0
╭────┬──────╮
  0 1.00
  1 1.10
  2 1.20
  3 1.30
  4 1.40
  5 1.50
  6 1.60
  7 1.70
  8 1.80
  9 1.90
 10 2.00
╰────┴──────╯

sequence 1 to 5, then convert to a string with a pipe separator

> seq 1 5 | str join '|'

Subcommands:

namedescriptiontype
seq charPrint a sequence of ASCII characters.built-in
seq datePrint sequences of dates.built-in