source-env for core

Source the environment from a source file into the current environment.

Signature

> source-env {flags} (filename)

Parameters

  • filename: The filepath to the script file to source the environment from (null for no-op).

Input/output types:

inputoutput
anyany

Examples

Sources the environment from foo.nu in the current context

> source-env foo.nu

Sourcing null is a no-op.

> source-env null

Notes

This command is a parser keyword. For details, check: https://www.nushell.sh/book/thinking_in_nu.html