source-env for core
Source the environment from a source file into the current environment.
Signature
> source-env {flags} (filename)
Parameters
filename: The filepath to the script file to source the environment from (
nullfor no-op).
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|any
|any
Examples
Sources the environment from foo.nu in the current context
> source-env foo.nu
Sourcing
null is a no-op.
> source-env null
Notes
This command is a parser keyword. For details, check: https://www.nushell.sh/book/thinking_in_nu.html