source-env for core

Source the environment from a source file into the current environment.

> source-env {flags} (filename)

filename : The filepath to the script file to source the environment from ( null for no-op).

input output any any

Sources the environment from foo.nu in the current context

> source-env foo.nu

Sourcing null is a no-op.

> source-env null

This command is a parser keyword. For details, check: https://www.nushell.sh/book/thinking_in_nu.html