split cell-path for conversions

Split a cell-path into its components.

Signature

> split cell-path {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
cell-pathlist<any>
cell-pathlist<record<value: any, optional: bool, insensitive: bool>>

Examples

Split a cell-path into its components

> $.5?.c | split cell-path
╭───┬───────┬──────────┬─────────────╮
 # │ value │ optional │ insensitive │
├───┼───────┼──────────┼─────────────┤
 0     5 true false
 1 c false false
╰───┴───────┴──────────┴─────────────╯

Split a complex cell-path

> $.a!.b?.1."2"."c.d" | split cell-path
╭───┬───────┬──────────┬─────────────╮
 # │ value │ optional │ insensitive │
├───┼───────┼──────────┼─────────────┤
 0 a false true
 1 b true false
 2     1 false false
 3 2 false false
 4 c.d false false
╰───┴───────┴──────────┴─────────────╯