split list for filters

Split a list into multiple lists using a separator.

> split list {flags} (separator)

--regex, -r : separator is a regular expression, matching values that can be coerced into a string

: separator is a regular expression, matching values that can be coerced into a string --split {string} : Whether to split lists before, after, or on (default) the separator

separator : The value that denotes what separates the list.

input output list<any> list<list<any>>

Split a list of chars into two lists

> [ a , b , c , d , e , f , g ] | split list d ╭───┬───────────╮ │ 0 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ │ │ 0 │ a │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ b │ │ │ │ │ 2 │ c │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ │ 1 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ │ │ 0 │ e │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ f │ │ │ │ │ 2 │ g │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ ╰───┴───────────╯

Split a list of lists into two lists of lists

> [[ 1 , 2 ], [ 2 , 3 ], [ 3 , 4 ]] | split list [ 2 , 3 ] ╭───┬───────────────────╮ │ 0 │ ╭───┬───────────╮ │ │ │ │ 0 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ 0 │ 1 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 2 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───────────╯ │ │ 1 │ ╭───┬───────────╮ │ │ │ │ 0 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ 0 │ 3 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 4 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───────────╯ │ ╰───┴───────────────────╯

Split a list of chars into two lists

> [ a , b , c , d , a , e , f , g ] | split list a ╭───┬────────────────╮ │ 0 │ [ list 0 items ] │ │ 1 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ │ │ 0 │ b │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ c │ │ │ │ │ 2 │ d │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ │ 2 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ │ │ 0 │ e │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ f │ │ │ │ │ 2 │ g │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ ╰───┴────────────────╯

Split a list of chars into lists based on multiple characters

> [ a , b , c , d , a , e , f , g ] | split list -- regex '(b|e)' ╭───┬───────────╮ │ 0 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ │ │ 0 │ a │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ │ 1 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ │ │ 0 │ c │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ d │ │ │ │ │ 2 │ a │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ │ 2 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ │ │ 0 │ f │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ g │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ ╰───┴───────────╯

Split a list of numbers on multiples of 3

> [ 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 ] | split list {| e | $e mod 3 == 0 } ╭───┬────────────╮ │ 0 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ │ │ 0 │ 1 │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 2 │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ │ 1 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ │ │ 0 │ 4 │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 5 │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ │ 2 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ │ │ 0 │ 7 │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 8 │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ │ 3 │ ╭───┬────╮ │ │ │ │ 0 │ 10 │ │ │ │ ╰───┴────╯ │ ╰───┴────────────╯

Split a list of numbers into lists ending with 0