split list for filters
Split a list into multiple lists using a separator.
Signature
> split list {flags} (separator)
Flags
--regex, -r: separator is a regular expression, matching values that can be coerced into a string
--split {string}: Whether to split lists before, after, or on (default) the separator
Parameters
separator: The value that denotes what separates the list.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|list<any>
|list<list<any>>
Examples
Split a list of chars into two lists
> [a, b, c, d, e, f, g] | split list d
╭───┬───────────╮
│ 0 │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ a │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ b │ │
│ │ │ 2 │ c │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
│ 1 │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ e │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ f │ │
│ │ │ 2 │ g │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
╰───┴───────────╯
Split a list of lists into two lists of lists
> [[1,2], [2,3], [3,4]] | split list [2,3]
╭───┬───────────────────╮
│ 0 │ ╭───┬───────────╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │
│ │ │ │ │ 0 │ 1 │ │ │
│ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 2 │ │ │
│ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───────────╯ │
│ 1 │ ╭───┬───────────╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │
│ │ │ │ │ 0 │ 3 │ │ │
│ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 4 │ │ │
│ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───────────╯ │
╰───┴───────────────────╯
Split a list of chars into two lists
> [a, b, c, d, a, e, f, g] | split list a
╭───┬────────────────╮
│ 0 │ [list 0 items] │
│ 1 │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ b │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ c │ │
│ │ │ 2 │ d │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
│ 2 │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ e │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ f │ │
│ │ │ 2 │ g │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
╰───┴────────────────╯
Split a list of chars into lists based on multiple characters
> [a, b, c, d, a, e, f, g] | split list --regex '(b|e)'
╭───┬───────────╮
│ 0 │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ a │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
│ 1 │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ c │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ d │ │
│ │ │ 2 │ a │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
│ 2 │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ f │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ g │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
╰───┴───────────╯
Split a list of numbers on multiples of 3
> [1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10] | split list {|e| $e mod 3 == 0 }
╭───┬────────────╮
│ 0 │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ 1 │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ 2 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
│ 1 │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ 4 │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ 5 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
│ 2 │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ 7 │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ 8 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
│ 3 │ ╭───┬────╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ 10 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴────╯ │
╰───┴────────────╯
Split a list of numbers into lists ending with 0
> [1 2 0 3 4 5 0 6 0 0 7] | split list --split after 0
╭───┬───────────╮
│ 0 │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ 1 │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ 2 │ │
│ │ │ 2 │ 0 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
│ 1 │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ 3 │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ 4 │ │
│ │ │ 2 │ 5 │ │
│ │ │ 3 │ 0 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
│ 2 │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ 6 │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ 0 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
│ 3 │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ 0 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
│ 4 │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ 7 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
╰───┴───────────╯