split list for filters

Split a list into multiple lists using a separator.

Signature

> split list {flags} (separator)

Flags

  • --regex, -r: separator is a regular expression, matching values that can be coerced into a string
  • --split {string}: Whether to split lists before, after, or on (default) the separator

Parameters

  • separator: The value that denotes what separates the list.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
list<any>list<list<any>>

Examples

Split a list of chars into two lists

> [a, b, c, d, e, f, g] | split list d
╭───┬───────────╮
 0 ╭───┬───╮
 0 a
 1 b
 2 c
 ╰───┴───╯
 1 ╭───┬───╮
 0 e
 1 f
 2 g
 ╰───┴───╯
╰───┴───────────╯

Split a list of lists into two lists of lists

> [[1,2], [2,3], [3,4]] | split list [2,3]
╭───┬───────────────────╮
 0 ╭───┬───────────╮
 0 ╭───┬───╮
 0 1
 1 2
 ╰───┴───╯
 ╰───┴───────────╯
 1 ╭───┬───────────╮
 0 ╭───┬───╮
 0 3
 1 4
 ╰───┴───╯
 ╰───┴───────────╯
╰───┴───────────────────╯

Split a list of chars into two lists

> [a, b, c, d, a, e, f, g] | split list a
╭───┬────────────────╮
 0 [list 0 items] 
 1 ╭───┬───╮
 0 b
 1 c
 2 d
 ╰───┴───╯
 2 ╭───┬───╮
 0 e
 1 f
 2 g
 ╰───┴───╯
╰───┴────────────────╯

Split a list of chars into lists based on multiple characters

> [a, b, c, d, a, e, f, g] | split list --regex '(b|e)'
╭───┬───────────╮
 0 ╭───┬───╮
 0 a
 ╰───┴───╯
 1 ╭───┬───╮
 0 c
 1 d
 2 a
 ╰───┴───╯
 2 ╭───┬───╮
 0 f
 1 g
 ╰───┴───╯
╰───┴───────────╯

Split a list of numbers on multiples of 3

> [1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10] | split list {|e| $e mod 3 == 0 }
╭───┬────────────╮
 0 ╭───┬───╮
 0 1
 1 2
 ╰───┴───╯
 1 ╭───┬───╮
 0 4
 1 5
 ╰───┴───╯
 2 ╭───┬───╮
 0 7
 1 8
 ╰───┴───╯
 3 ╭───┬────╮
 0 10
 ╰───┴────╯
╰───┴────────────╯

Split a list of numbers into lists ending with 0

> [1 2 0 3 4 5 0 6 0 0 7] | split list --split after 0
╭───┬───────────╮
 0 ╭───┬───╮
 0 1
 1 2
 2 0
 ╰───┴───╯
 1 ╭───┬───╮
 0 3
 1 4
 2 5
 3 0
 ╰───┴───╯
 2 ╭───┬───╮
 0 6
 1 0
 ╰───┴───╯
 3 ╭───┬───╮
 0 0
 ╰───┴───╯
 4 ╭───┬───╮
 0 7
 ╰───┴───╯
╰───┴───────────╯