split row for strings

Split a string into multiple rows using a separator.

Signature

> split row {flags} (separator)

Flags

  • --number, -n {int}: Split into maximum number of items
  • --regex, -r: use regex syntax for separator

Parameters

  • separator: A character or regex that denotes what separates rows.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
stringlist<string>
list<string>list<string>

Examples

Split a string into rows of char

> 'abc' | split row ''
╭───┬───╮
 0
 1 a
 2 b
 3 c
 4
╰───┴───╯

Split a string into rows by the specified separator

> 'a--b--c' | split row '--'
╭───┬───╮
 0 a
 1 b
 2 c
╰───┴───╯

Split a string by '-'

> '-a-b-c-' | split row '-'
╭───┬───╮
 0
 1 a
 2 b
 3 c
 4
╰───┴───╯

Split a string by regex

> 'a   b       c' | split row -r '\s+'
╭───┬───╮
 0 a
 1 b
 2 c
╰───┴───╯