split row for strings
Split a string into multiple rows using a separator.
Signature
> split row {flags} (separator)
Flags
--number, -n {int}: Split into maximum number of items
--regex, -r: use regex syntax for separator
Parameters
separator: A character or regex that denotes what separates rows.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|string
|list<string>
|list<string>
|list<string>
Examples
Split a string into rows of char
> 'abc' | split row ''
╭───┬───╮
│ 0 │ │
│ 1 │ a │
│ 2 │ b │
│ 3 │ c │
│ 4 │ │
╰───┴───╯
Split a string into rows by the specified separator
> 'a--b--c' | split row '--'
╭───┬───╮
│ 0 │ a │
│ 1 │ b │
│ 2 │ c │
╰───┴───╯
Split a string by '-'
> '-a-b-c-' | split row '-'
╭───┬───╮
│ 0 │ │
│ 1 │ a │
│ 2 │ b │
│ 3 │ c │
│ 4 │ │
╰───┴───╯
Split a string by regex
> 'a b c' | split row -r '\s+'
╭───┬───╮
│ 0 │ a │
│ 1 │ b │
│ 2 │ c │
╰───┴───╯