split row for strings

Split a string into multiple rows using a separator.

> split row {flags} (separator)

--number, -n {int} : Split into maximum number of items

: Split into maximum number of items --regex, -r : use regex syntax for separator

separator : A character or regex that denotes what separates rows.

input output string list<string> list<string> list<string>

Split a string into rows of char

> 'abc' | split row '' ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ │ │ 1 │ a │ │ 2 │ b │ │ 3 │ c │ │ 4 │ │ ╰───┴───╯

Split a string into rows by the specified separator

> 'a--b--c' | split row '--' ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ a │ │ 1 │ b │ │ 2 │ c │ ╰───┴───╯

Split a string by '-'

> '-a-b-c-' | split row '-' ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ │ │ 1 │ a │ │ 2 │ b │ │ 3 │ c │ │ 4 │ │ ╰───┴───╯

Split a string by regex