start for filesystem

Open a folder, file, or website in the default application or viewer.

> start {flags} (path)

path : Path or URL to open.

input output nothing any

Open a text file with the default text editor

> start file.txt

Open an image with the default image viewer

> start file.jpg

Open the current directory with the default file manager

> start .

Open a PDF with the default PDF viewer

> start file.pdf

Open a website with the default browser

> start https://www.nushell.sh

Open an application-registered protocol URL