start for filesystem
Open a folder, file, or website in the default application or viewer.
Signature
> start {flags} (path)
Parameters
path: Path or URL to open.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|any
Examples
Open a text file with the default text editor
> start file.txt
Open an image with the default image viewer
> start file.jpg
Open the current directory with the default file manager
> start .
Open a PDF with the default PDF viewer
> start file.pdf
Open a website with the default browser
> start https://www.nushell.sh
Open an application-registered protocol URL
> start obsidian://open?vault=Test