stor create for database

Create a table in the in-memory sqlite database.

> stor create {flags}

--table-name, -t {string} : name of the table you want to create

: name of the table you want to create --columns, -c {record} : a record of column names and datatypes

input output nothing table

Create an in-memory sqlite database with specified table name, column names, and column data types

> stor create -- table-name nudb -- columns { bool1 : bool , int1: int , float1: float , str1: str , datetime1: datetime }

Create an in-memory sqlite database with a json column