stor create for database
Create a table in the in-memory sqlite database.
Signature
> stor create {flags}
Flags
--table-name, -t {string}: name of the table you want to create
--columns, -c {record}: a record of column names and datatypes
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|table
Examples
Create an in-memory sqlite database with specified table name, column names, and column data types
> stor create --table-name nudb --columns {bool1: bool, int1: int, float1: float, str1: str, datetime1: datetime}
Create an in-memory sqlite database with a json column
> stor create --table-name files_with_md --columns {file: str, metadata: jsonb}