stor create for database

Create a table in the in-memory sqlite database.

Signature

> stor create {flags}

Flags

  • --table-name, -t {string}: name of the table you want to create
  • --columns, -c {record}: a record of column names and datatypes

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingtable

Examples

Create an in-memory sqlite database with specified table name, column names, and column data types

> stor create --table-name nudb --columns {bool1: bool, int1: int, float1: float, str1: str, datetime1: datetime}

Create an in-memory sqlite database with a json column

> stor create --table-name files_with_md --columns {file: str, metadata: jsonb}