stor delete for database

Delete a table or specified rows in the in-memory sqlite database.

Signature

> stor delete {flags}

Flags

  • --table-name, -t {string}: name of the table you want to delete or delete from
  • --where-clause, -w {string}: a sql string to use as a where clause without the WHERE keyword

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingtable

Examples

Delete a table from the in-memory sqlite database

> stor delete --table-name nudb

Delete some rows from the in-memory sqlite database with a where clause

> stor delete --table-name nudb --where-clause "int1 == 5"