stor delete for database

Delete a table or specified rows in the in-memory sqlite database.

> stor delete {flags}

--table-name, -t {string} : name of the table you want to delete or delete from

: name of the table you want to delete or delete from --where-clause, -w {string} : a sql string to use as a where clause without the WHERE keyword

input output nothing table

Delete a table from the in-memory sqlite database

> stor delete -- table-name nudb

Delete some rows from the in-memory sqlite database with a where clause