stor delete for database
Delete a table or specified rows in the in-memory sqlite database.
Signature
> stor delete {flags}
Flags
--table-name, -t {string}: name of the table you want to delete or delete from
--where-clause, -w {string}: a sql string to use as a where clause without the WHERE keyword
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|table
Examples
Delete a table from the in-memory sqlite database
> stor delete --table-name nudb
Delete some rows from the in-memory sqlite database with a where clause
> stor delete --table-name nudb --where-clause "int1 == 5"