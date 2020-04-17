stor update for database

Update information in a specified table in the in-memory sqlite database.

Signature

> stor update {flags}

Flags

  • --table-name, -t {string}: name of the table you want to insert into
  • --update-record, -u {record}: a record of column names and column values to update in the specified table
  • --where-clause, -w {string}: a sql string to use as a where clause without the WHERE keyword

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingtable
recordtable
anytable

Examples

Update the in-memory sqlite database

> stor update --table-name nudb --update-record {str1: nushell datetime1: 2020-04-17}

Update the in-memory sqlite database with a where clause

> stor update --table-name nudb --update-record {str1: nushell datetime1: 2020-04-17} --where-clause "bool1 = 1"

Update the in-memory sqlite database through pipeline input

> {str1: nushell datetime1: 2020-04-17} | stor update --table-name nudb