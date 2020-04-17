stor update for database
Update information in a specified table in the in-memory sqlite database.
Signature
> stor update {flags}
Flags
--table-name, -t {string}: name of the table you want to insert into
--update-record, -u {record}: a record of column names and column values to update in the specified table
--where-clause, -w {string}: a sql string to use as a where clause without the WHERE keyword
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|table
|record
|table
|any
|table
Examples
Update the in-memory sqlite database
> stor update --table-name nudb --update-record {str1: nushell datetime1: 2020-04-17}
Update the in-memory sqlite database with a where clause
> stor update --table-name nudb --update-record {str1: nushell datetime1: 2020-04-17} --where-clause "bool1 = 1"
Update the in-memory sqlite database through pipeline input
> {str1: nushell datetime1: 2020-04-17} | stor update --table-name nudb