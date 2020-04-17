stor update for database

Update information in a specified table in the in-memory sqlite database.

> stor update {flags}

--table-name, -t {string} : name of the table you want to insert into

: name of the table you want to insert into --update-record, -u {record} : a record of column names and column values to update in the specified table

: a record of column names and column values to update in the specified table --where-clause, -w {string} : a sql string to use as a where clause without the WHERE keyword

input output nothing table record table any table

Update the in-memory sqlite database

> stor update -- table-name nudb -- update-record { str1 : nushell datetime1: 2020-04-17 }

Update the in-memory sqlite database with a where clause

> stor update -- table-name nudb -- update-record { str1 : nushell datetime1: 2020-04-17 } -- where-clause "bool1 = 1"

Update the in-memory sqlite database through pipeline input