str camel-case for strings

Convert a string to camelCase.

Signature

> str camel-case {flags} ...rest

Parameters

  • ...rest: For a data structure input, convert strings at the given cell paths.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
stringstring
list<string>list<string>
tabletable
recordrecord

Examples

convert a string to camelCase

>  'NuShell' | str camel-case
nuShell

convert a string to camelCase

> 'this-is-the-first-case' | str camel-case
thisIsTheFirstCase

convert a string to camelCase

>  'this_is_the_second_case' | str camel-case
thisIsTheSecondCase

convert a column from a table to camelCase

> [[lang, gems]; [nu_test, 100]] | str camel-case lang
╭───┬────────┬──────╮
 # │  lang  │ gems │
├───┼────────┼──────┤
 0 nuTest  100
╰───┴────────┴──────╯