str capitalize for strings

Capitalize first letter of text.

Signature

> str capitalize {flags} ...rest

Parameters

  • ...rest: For a data structure input, convert strings at the given cell paths.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
stringstring
list<string>list<string>
tabletable
recordrecord

Examples

Capitalize contents

> 'good day' | str capitalize
Good day

Capitalize contents

> 'anton' | str capitalize
Anton

Capitalize a column in a table

> [[lang, gems]; [nu_test, 100]] | str capitalize lang
╭───┬─────────┬──────╮
 # │  lang   │ gems │
├───┼─────────┼──────┤
 0 Nu_test  100
╰───┴─────────┴──────╯