str capitalize for strings
Capitalize first letter of text.
Signature
> str capitalize {flags} ...rest
Parameters
...rest: For a data structure input, convert strings at the given cell paths.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|string
|string
|list<string>
|list<string>
|table
|table
|record
|record
Examples
Capitalize contents
> 'good day' | str capitalize
Good day
Capitalize contents
> 'anton' | str capitalize
Anton
Capitalize a column in a table
> [[lang, gems]; [nu_test, 100]] | str capitalize lang
╭───┬─────────┬──────╮
│ # │ lang │ gems │
├───┼─────────┼──────┤
│ 0 │ Nu_test │ 100 │
╰───┴─────────┴──────╯