str contains for strings

Checks if string input contains a substring.

> str contains {flags} (string) ...rest

--ignore-case, -i : search is case insensitive

string : The substring to find.

: The substring to find. ...rest : For a data structure input, check strings at the given cell paths, and replace with result.

input output string bool table table record record list<string> list<bool>

Check if input contains string

> 'my_library.rb' | str contains '.rb' true

Check if input contains string case insensitive

> 'my_library.rb' | str contains -- ignore-case '.RB' true

Check if input contains string in a record

> { ColA : test , ColB: 100 } | str contains 'e' ColA ╭──────┬──────╮ │ ColA │ true │ │ ColB │ 100 │ ╰──────┴──────╯

Check if input contains string in a table

> [[ ColA ColB ]; [ test 100 ]] | str contains -- ignore-case 'E' ColA ╭───┬──────┬──────╮ │ # │ ColA │ ColB │ ├───┼──────┼──────┤ │ 0 │ true │ 100 │ ╰───┴──────┴──────╯

Check if input contains string in a table

> [[ ColA ColB ]; [ test hello ]] | str contains 'e' ColA ColB ╭───┬──────┬──────╮ │ # │ ColA │ ColB │ ├───┼──────┼──────┤ │ 0 │ true │ true │ ╰───┴──────┴──────╯

Check if input string contains 'banana'

> 'hello' | str contains 'banana' false

Check if list contains string