str contains for strings

Checks if string input contains a substring.

Signature

> str contains {flags} (string) ...rest

Flags

  • --ignore-case, -i: search is case insensitive

Parameters

  • string: The substring to find.
  • ...rest: For a data structure input, check strings at the given cell paths, and replace with result.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
stringbool
tabletable
recordrecord
list<string>list<bool>

Examples

Check if input contains string

> 'my_library.rb' | str contains '.rb'
true

Check if input contains string case insensitive

> 'my_library.rb' | str contains --ignore-case '.RB'
true

Check if input contains string in a record

> { ColA: test, ColB: 100 } | str contains 'e' ColA
╭──────┬──────╮
 ColA true
 ColB 100
╰──────┴──────╯

Check if input contains string in a table

>  [[ColA ColB]; [test 100]] | str contains --ignore-case 'E' ColA
╭───┬──────┬──────╮
 # │ ColA │ ColB │
├───┼──────┼──────┤
 0 true  100
╰───┴──────┴──────╯

Check if input contains string in a table

>  [[ColA ColB]; [test hello]] | str contains 'e' ColA ColB
╭───┬──────┬──────╮
 # │ ColA │ ColB │
├───┼──────┼──────┤
 0 true true
╰───┴──────┴──────╯

Check if input string contains 'banana'

> 'hello' | str contains 'banana'
false

Check if list contains string

> [one two three] | str contains o
╭───┬───────╮
 0 true
 1 true
 2 false
╰───┴───────╯