str distance for strings

Compare two strings and return the edit distance/Levenshtein distance.

Signature

> str distance {flags} (compare-string) ...rest

Parameters

  • compare-string: The first string to compare.
  • ...rest: For a data structure input, check strings at the given cell paths, and replace with result.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
stringint
tabletable
recordrecord

Examples

get the edit distance between two strings

> 'nushell' | str distance 'nutshell'
1

Compute edit distance between strings in table and another string, using cell paths

> [{a: 'nutshell' b: 'numetal'}] | str distance 'nushell' 'a' 'b'
╭───┬───┬───╮
 # │ a │ b │
├───┼───┼───┤
 0 1 4
╰───┴───┴───╯

Compute edit distance between strings in record and another string, using cell paths

> {a: 'nutshell' b: 'numetal'} | str distance 'nushell' a b
╭───┬───╮
 a 1
 b 4
╰───┴───╯