str distance for strings
Compare two strings and return the edit distance/Levenshtein distance.
Signature
> str distance {flags} (compare-string) ...rest
Parameters
compare-string: The first string to compare.
...rest: For a data structure input, check strings at the given cell paths, and replace with result.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|string
|int
|table
|table
|record
|record
Examples
get the edit distance between two strings
> 'nushell' | str distance 'nutshell'
1
Compute edit distance between strings in table and another string, using cell paths
> [{a: 'nutshell' b: 'numetal'}] | str distance 'nushell' 'a' 'b'
╭───┬───┬───╮
│ # │ a │ b │
├───┼───┼───┤
│ 0 │ 1 │ 4 │
╰───┴───┴───╯
Compute edit distance between strings in record and another string, using cell paths
> {a: 'nutshell' b: 'numetal'} | str distance 'nushell' a b
╭───┬───╮
│ a │ 1 │
│ b │ 4 │
╰───┴───╯