str distance for strings

Compare two strings and return the edit distance/Levenshtein distance.

> str distance {flags} (compare-string) ...rest

compare-string : The first string to compare.

: The first string to compare. ...rest : For a data structure input, check strings at the given cell paths, and replace with result.

input output string int table table record record

get the edit distance between two strings

> 'nushell' | str distance 'nutshell' 1

Compute edit distance between strings in table and another string, using cell paths

> [{ a : 'nutshell' b : 'numetal' }] | str distance 'nushell' 'a' 'b' ╭───┬───┬───╮ │ # │ a │ b │ ├───┼───┼───┤ │ 0 │ 1 │ 4 │ ╰───┴───┴───╯

Compute edit distance between strings in record and another string, using cell paths