str escape-regex for strings

Escapes special characters in the input string with '\'.

> str escape-regex {flags} ...rest

...rest : For a data structure input, escape strings at the given cell paths.

input output string string list<string> list<string> table table record record

Escape dots in an IP address.

> '192.168.1.1' | str escape-regex 192 \.168\.1\.1

Escape a list of strings containing special characters.

> [ '(abc)' , '1 + 1' ] | str escape-regex ╭───┬─────────╮ │ 0 │ \ ( abc \ ) │ │ 1 │ 1 \+ 1 │ ╰───┴─────────╯

Escape characters in a specific column of a table.