str escape-regex for strings

Escapes special characters in the input string with '\'.

Signature

> str escape-regex {flags} ...rest

Parameters

  • ...rest: For a data structure input, escape strings at the given cell paths.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
stringstring
list<string>list<string>
tabletable
recordrecord

Examples

Escape dots in an IP address.

> '192.168.1.1' | str escape-regex
192\.168\.1\.1

Escape a list of strings containing special characters.

> ['(abc)', '1 + 1'] | str escape-regex
╭───┬─────────╮
 0 \(abc\) 
 1 1 \+ 1
╰───┴─────────╯

Escape characters in a specific column of a table.

> [[pattern]; ['find.me'] ['(group)']] | str escape-regex pattern
╭───┬───────────╮
 # │  pattern  │
├───┼───────────┤
 0 find\.me
 1 \(group\) 
╰───┴───────────╯