str escape-regex for strings
Escapes special characters in the input string with '\'.
Signature
> str escape-regex {flags} ...rest
Parameters
...rest: For a data structure input, escape strings at the given cell paths.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|string
|string
|list<string>
|list<string>
|table
|table
|record
|record
Examples
Escape dots in an IP address.
> '192.168.1.1' | str escape-regex
192\.168\.1\.1
Escape a list of strings containing special characters.
> ['(abc)', '1 + 1'] | str escape-regex
╭───┬─────────╮
│ 0 │ \(abc\) │
│ 1 │ 1 \+ 1 │
╰───┴─────────╯
Escape characters in a specific column of a table.
> [[pattern]; ['find.me'] ['(group)']] | str escape-regex pattern
╭───┬───────────╮
│ # │ pattern │
├───┼───────────┤
│ 0 │ find\.me │
│ 1 │ \(group\) │
╰───┴───────────╯