str index-of for strings

Returns start index of first occurrence of string in input, or -1 if no match.

> str index-of {flags} (string) ...rest

--grapheme-clusters, -g : count indexes using grapheme clusters (all visible chars have length 1)

: count indexes using grapheme clusters (all visible chars have length 1) --utf-8-bytes, -b : count indexes using UTF-8 bytes (default; non-ASCII chars have length 2+)

: count indexes using UTF-8 bytes (default; non-ASCII chars have length 2+) --range, -r {range} : optional start and/or end index

: optional start and/or end index --end, -e : search from the end of the input

string : The string to find in the input.

: The string to find in the input. ...rest : For a data structure input, search strings at the given cell paths, and replace with result.

input output string int list<string> list<int> table table record record

Returns index of string in input

> 'my_library.rb' | str index-of '.rb' 10

Count length using grapheme clusters

> '🇯🇵ほげ ふが ぴよ' | str index-of -- grapheme-clusters 'ふが' 4

Returns index of string in input within a rhs open range

> '.rb.rb' | str index-of '.rb' -- range 1 .. 3

Returns index of string in input within a lhs open range

> '123456' | str index-of '6' -- range .. 4 -1

Returns index of string in input within a range

> '123456' | str index-of '3' -- range 1 .. 4 2

