str index-of for strings

Returns start index of first occurrence of string in input, or -1 if no match.

Signature

> str index-of {flags} (string) ...rest

Flags

  • --grapheme-clusters, -g: count indexes using grapheme clusters (all visible chars have length 1)
  • --utf-8-bytes, -b: count indexes using UTF-8 bytes (default; non-ASCII chars have length 2+)
  • --range, -r {range}: optional start and/or end index
  • --end, -e: search from the end of the input

Parameters

  • string: The string to find in the input.
  • ...rest: For a data structure input, search strings at the given cell paths, and replace with result.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
stringint
list<string>list<int>
tabletable
recordrecord

Examples

Returns index of string in input

>  'my_library.rb' | str index-of '.rb'
10

Count length using grapheme clusters

> '🇯🇵ほげ ふが ぴよ' | str index-of --grapheme-clusters 'ふが'
4

Returns index of string in input within arhs open range

>  '.rb.rb' | str index-of '.rb' --range 1..
3

Returns index of string in input within a lhs open range

>  '123456' | str index-of '6' --range ..4
-1

Returns index of string in input within a range

>  '123456' | str index-of '3' --range 1..4
2

Returns index of string in input

>  '/this/is/some/path/file.txt' | str index-of '/' -e
18