str index-of for strings
Returns start index of first occurrence of string in input, or -1 if no match.
Signature
> str index-of {flags} (string) ...rest
Flags
--grapheme-clusters, -g: count indexes using grapheme clusters (all visible chars have length 1)
--utf-8-bytes, -b: count indexes using UTF-8 bytes (default; non-ASCII chars have length 2+)
--range, -r {range}: optional start and/or end index
--end, -e: search from the end of the input
Parameters
string: The string to find in the input.
...rest: For a data structure input, search strings at the given cell paths, and replace with result.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|string
|int
|list<string>
|list<int>
|table
|table
|record
|record
Examples
Returns index of string in input
> 'my_library.rb' | str index-of '.rb'
10
Count length using grapheme clusters
> '🇯🇵ほげ ふが ぴよ' | str index-of --grapheme-clusters 'ふが'
4
Returns index of string in input within a
rhs open range
> '.rb.rb' | str index-of '.rb' --range 1..
3
Returns index of string in input within a lhs open range
> '123456' | str index-of '6' --range ..4
-1
Returns index of string in input within a range
> '123456' | str index-of '3' --range 1..4
2
Returns index of string in input
> '/this/is/some/path/file.txt' | str index-of '/' -e
18