str kebab-case for strings

Convert a string to kebab-case.

Signature

> str kebab-case {flags} ...rest

Parameters

  • ...rest: For a data structure input, convert strings at the given cell paths.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
stringstring
tabletable
recordrecord
list<string>list<string>

Examples

convert a string to kebab-case

> 'NuShell' | str kebab-case
nu-shell

convert a string to kebab-case

> 'thisIsTheFirstCase' | str kebab-case
this-is-the-first-case

convert a string to kebab-case

> 'THIS_IS_THE_SECOND_CASE' | str kebab-case
this-is-the-second-case

convert a column from a table to kebab-case

> [[lang, gems]; [nuTest, 100]] | str kebab-case lang
╭───┬─────────┬──────╮
 # │  lang   │ gems │
├───┼─────────┼──────┤
 0 nu-test  100
╰───┴─────────┴──────╯