str kebab-case for strings
Convert a string to kebab-case.
Signature
> str kebab-case {flags} ...rest
Parameters
...rest: For a data structure input, convert strings at the given cell paths.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|string
|string
|table
|table
|record
|record
|list<string>
|list<string>
Examples
convert a string to kebab-case
> 'NuShell' | str kebab-case
nu-shell
convert a string to kebab-case
> 'thisIsTheFirstCase' | str kebab-case
this-is-the-first-case
convert a string to kebab-case
> 'THIS_IS_THE_SECOND_CASE' | str kebab-case
this-is-the-second-case
convert a column from a table to kebab-case
> [[lang, gems]; [nuTest, 100]] | str kebab-case lang
╭───┬─────────┬──────╮
│ # │ lang │ gems │
├───┼─────────┼──────┤
│ 0 │ nu-test │ 100 │
╰───┴─────────┴──────╯