str length for strings

Output the length of any strings in the pipeline.

> str length {flags} ...rest

--grapheme-clusters, -g : count length using grapheme clusters (all visible chars have length 1)

: count length using grapheme clusters (all visible chars have length 1) --utf-8-bytes, -b : count length using UTF-8 bytes (default; all non-ASCII chars have length 2+)

...rest : For a data structure input, replace strings at the given cell paths with their length.

input output string int list<string> list<int> table table record record

Return the lengths of a string

> 'hello' | str length 5

Count length using grapheme clusters

> '🇯🇵ほげ ふが ぴよ' | str length -- grapheme-clusters 9

Return the lengths of multiple strings