str length for strings

Output the length of any strings in the pipeline.

Signature

> str length {flags} ...rest

Flags

  • --grapheme-clusters, -g: count length using grapheme clusters (all visible chars have length 1)
  • --utf-8-bytes, -b: count length using UTF-8 bytes (default; all non-ASCII chars have length 2+)

Parameters

  • ...rest: For a data structure input, replace strings at the given cell paths with their length.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
stringint
list<string>list<int>
tabletable
recordrecord

Examples

Return the lengths of a string

> 'hello' | str length
5

Count length using grapheme clusters

> '🇯🇵ほげ ふが ぴよ' | str length  --grapheme-clusters
9

Return the lengths of multiple strings

> ['hi' 'there'] | str length
╭───┬───╮
 0 2
 1 5
╰───┴───╯