str length for strings
Output the length of any strings in the pipeline.
Signature
> str length {flags} ...rest
Flags
--grapheme-clusters, -g: count length using grapheme clusters (all visible chars have length 1)
--utf-8-bytes, -b: count length using UTF-8 bytes (default; all non-ASCII chars have length 2+)
Parameters
...rest: For a data structure input, replace strings at the given cell paths with their length.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|string
|int
|list<string>
|list<int>
|table
|table
|record
|record
Examples
Return the lengths of a string
> 'hello' | str length
5
Count length using grapheme clusters
> '🇯🇵ほげ ふが ぴよ' | str length --grapheme-clusters
9
Return the lengths of multiple strings
> ['hi' 'there'] | str length
╭───┬───╮
│ 0 │ 2 │
│ 1 │ 5 │
╰───┴───╯