str lowercase for strings

Convert text to lowercase.

Signature

> str lowercase {flags} ...rest

Parameters

  • ...rest: For a data structure input, convert strings at the given cell paths.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
stringstring
list<string>list<string>
tabletable
recordrecord

Examples

Lowercase contents.

> 'NU' | str lowercase
nu

Lowercase contents.

> 'TESTa' | str lowercase
testa

Lowercase contents.

> [[ColA ColB]; [Test ABC]] | str lowercase ColA
╭───┬──────┬──────╮
 # │ ColA │ ColB │
├───┼──────┼──────┤
 0 test ABC
╰───┴──────┴──────╯

Lowercase contents.

> [[ColA ColB]; [Test ABC]] | str lowercase ColA ColB
╭───┬──────┬──────╮
 # │ ColA │ ColB │
├───┼──────┼──────┤
 0 test abc
╰───┴──────┴──────╯