str lowercase for strings
Convert text to lowercase.
Signature
> str lowercase {flags} ...rest
Parameters
...rest: For a data structure input, convert strings at the given cell paths.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|string
|string
|list<string>
|list<string>
|table
|table
|record
|record
Examples
Lowercase contents.
> 'NU' | str lowercase
nu
Lowercase contents.
> 'TESTa' | str lowercase
testa
Lowercase contents.
> [[ColA ColB]; [Test ABC]] | str lowercase ColA
╭───┬──────┬──────╮
│ # │ ColA │ ColB │
├───┼──────┼──────┤
│ 0 │ test │ ABC │
╰───┴──────┴──────╯
Lowercase contents.
> [[ColA ColB]; [Test ABC]] | str lowercase ColA ColB
╭───┬──────┬──────╮
│ # │ ColA │ ColB │
├───┼──────┼──────┤
│ 0 │ test │ abc │
╰───┴──────┴──────╯