str pascal-case for strings

Convert a string to PascalCase.

Signature

> str pascal-case {flags} ...rest

Parameters

  • ...rest: For a data structure input, convert strings at the given cell paths.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
stringstring
tabletable
recordrecord
list<string>list<string>

Examples

convert a string to PascalCase

> 'nu-shell' | str pascal-case
NuShell

convert a string to PascalCase

> 'this-is-the-first-case' | str pascal-case
ThisIsTheFirstCase

convert a string to PascalCase

> 'this_is_the_second_case' | str pascal-case
ThisIsTheSecondCase

convert a column from a table to PascalCase

> [[lang, gems]; [nu_test, 100]] | str pascal-case lang
╭───┬────────┬──────╮
 # │  lang  │ gems │
├───┼────────┼──────┤
 0 NuTest  100
╰───┴────────┴──────╯