str pascal-case for strings
Convert a string to PascalCase.
Signature
> str pascal-case {flags} ...rest
Parameters
...rest: For a data structure input, convert strings at the given cell paths.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|string
|string
|table
|table
|record
|record
|list<string>
|list<string>
Examples
convert a string to PascalCase
> 'nu-shell' | str pascal-case
NuShell
convert a string to PascalCase
> 'this-is-the-first-case' | str pascal-case
ThisIsTheFirstCase
convert a string to PascalCase
> 'this_is_the_second_case' | str pascal-case
ThisIsTheSecondCase
convert a column from a table to PascalCase
> [[lang, gems]; [nu_test, 100]] | str pascal-case lang
╭───┬────────┬──────╮
│ # │ lang │ gems │
├───┼────────┼──────┤
│ 0 │ NuTest │ 100 │
╰───┴────────┴──────╯