str screaming-snake-case for strings

Convert a string to SCREAMING_SNAKE_CASE.

Signature

> str screaming-snake-case {flags} ...rest

Parameters

  • ...rest: For a data structure input, convert strings at the given cell paths.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
stringstring
list<string>list<string>
tabletable
recordrecord

Examples

convert a string to SCREAMING_SNAKE_CASE

>  "NuShell" | str screaming-snake-case
NU_SHELL

convert a string to SCREAMING_SNAKE_CASE

>  "this_is_the_second_case" | str screaming-snake-case
THIS_IS_THE_SECOND_CASE

convert a string to SCREAMING_SNAKE_CASE

> "this-is-the-first-case" | str screaming-snake-case
THIS_IS_THE_FIRST_CASE

convert a column from a table to SCREAMING_SNAKE_CASE

> [[lang, gems]; [nu_test, 100]] | str screaming-snake-case lang
╭───┬─────────┬──────╮
 # │  lang   │ gems │
├───┼─────────┼──────┤
 0 NU_TEST  100
╰───┴─────────┴──────╯