str screaming-snake-case for strings
Convert a string to SCREAMING_SNAKE_CASE.
Signature
> str screaming-snake-case {flags} ...rest
Parameters
...rest: For a data structure input, convert strings at the given cell paths.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|string
|string
|list<string>
|list<string>
|table
|table
|record
|record
Examples
convert a string to SCREAMING_SNAKE_CASE
> "NuShell" | str screaming-snake-case
NU_SHELL
convert a string to SCREAMING_SNAKE_CASE
> "this_is_the_second_case" | str screaming-snake-case
THIS_IS_THE_SECOND_CASE
convert a string to SCREAMING_SNAKE_CASE
> "this-is-the-first-case" | str screaming-snake-case
THIS_IS_THE_FIRST_CASE
convert a column from a table to SCREAMING_SNAKE_CASE
> [[lang, gems]; [nu_test, 100]] | str screaming-snake-case lang
╭───┬─────────┬──────╮
│ # │ lang │ gems │
├───┼─────────┼──────┤
│ 0 │ NU_TEST │ 100 │
╰───┴─────────┴──────╯