str snake-case for strings
Convert a string to snake_case.
Signature
> str snake-case {flags} ...rest
Parameters
...rest: For a data structure input, convert strings at the given cell paths.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|string
|string
|list<string>
|list<string>
|table
|table
|record
|record
Examples
convert a string to snake_case
> "NuShell" | str snake-case
nu_shell
convert a string to snake_case
> "this_is_the_second_case" | str snake-case
this_is_the_second_case
convert a string to snake_case
> "this-is-the-first-case" | str snake-case
this_is_the_first_case
convert a column from a table to snake_case
> [[lang, gems]; [nuTest, 100]] | str snake-case lang
╭───┬─────────┬──────╮
│ # │ lang │ gems │
├───┼─────────┼──────┤
│ 0 │ nu_test │ 100 │
╰───┴─────────┴──────╯