str snake-case for strings

Convert a string to snake_case.

Signature

> str snake-case {flags} ...rest

Parameters

  • ...rest: For a data structure input, convert strings at the given cell paths.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
stringstring
list<string>list<string>
tabletable
recordrecord

Examples

convert a string to snake_case

>  "NuShell" | str snake-case
nu_shell

convert a string to snake_case

>  "this_is_the_second_case" | str snake-case
this_is_the_second_case

convert a string to snake_case

> "this-is-the-first-case" | str snake-case
this_is_the_first_case

convert a column from a table to snake_case

> [[lang, gems]; [nuTest, 100]] | str snake-case lang
╭───┬─────────┬──────╮
 # │  lang   │ gems │
├───┼─────────┼──────┤
 0 nu_test  100
╰───┴─────────┴──────╯