str starts-with for strings

Check if an input starts with a string.

> str starts-with {flags} (string) ...rest

--ignore-case, -i : search is case insensitive

string : The string to match.

: The string to match. ...rest : For a data structure input, check strings at the given cell paths, and replace with result.

input output string bool list<string> list<bool> table table record record

Checks if input string starts with 'my'

> 'my_library.rb' | str starts-with 'my' true

Checks if input string starts with 'Car'

> 'Cargo.toml' | str starts-with 'Car' true

Checks if input string starts with '.toml'

> 'Cargo.toml' | str starts-with '.toml' false

Checks if input string starts with 'cargo', case-insensitive