str starts-with for strings

Check if an input starts with a string.

Signature

> str starts-with {flags} (string) ...rest

Flags

  • --ignore-case, -i: search is case insensitive

Parameters

  • string: The string to match.
  • ...rest: For a data structure input, check strings at the given cell paths, and replace with result.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
stringbool
list<string>list<bool>
tabletable
recordrecord

Examples

Checks if input string starts with 'my'

> 'my_library.rb' | str starts-with 'my'
true

Checks if input string starts with 'Car'

> 'Cargo.toml' | str starts-with 'Car'
true

Checks if input string starts with '.toml'

> 'Cargo.toml' | str starts-with '.toml'
false

Checks if input string starts with 'cargo', case-insensitive

> 'Cargo.toml' | str starts-with --ignore-case 'cargo'
true