str starts-with for strings
Check if an input starts with a string.
Signature
> str starts-with {flags} (string) ...rest
Flags
--ignore-case, -i: search is case insensitive
Parameters
string: The string to match.
...rest: For a data structure input, check strings at the given cell paths, and replace with result.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|string
|bool
|list<string>
|list<bool>
|table
|table
|record
|record
Examples
Checks if input string starts with 'my'
> 'my_library.rb' | str starts-with 'my'
true
Checks if input string starts with 'Car'
> 'Cargo.toml' | str starts-with 'Car'
true
Checks if input string starts with '.toml'
> 'Cargo.toml' | str starts-with '.toml'
false
Checks if input string starts with 'cargo', case-insensitive
> 'Cargo.toml' | str starts-with --ignore-case 'cargo'
true