str stats for strings

Gather word count statistics on the text.

Signature

> str stats {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
stringrecord

Examples

Count the number of words in a string

> "There are seven words in this sentence" | str stats
╭───────────────┬────╮
 lines 1
 words 7
 bytes 38
 chars 38
 graphemes 38
 unicode-width 38
╰───────────────┴────╯

Counts unicode characters

> '今天天气真好' | str stats
╭───────────────┬────╮
 lines 1
 words 6
 bytes 18
 chars 6
 graphemes 6
 unicode-width 12
╰───────────────┴────╯

Counts Unicode characters correctly in a string

> "Amélie Amelie" | str stats
╭───────────────┬────╮
 lines 1
 words 2
 bytes 15
 chars 14
 graphemes 13
 unicode-width 13
╰───────────────┴────╯