str title-case for strings
Convert a string to Title Case.
Signature
> str title-case {flags} ...rest
Parameters
...rest: For a data structure input, convert strings at the given cell paths.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|string
|string
|list<string>
|list<string>
|table
|table
|record
|record
Examples
convert a string to Title Case
> 'nu-shell' | str title-case
Nu Shell
convert a string to Title Case
> 'this is a test case' | str title-case
This Is A Test Case
convert a column from a table to Title Case
> [[title, count]; ['nu test', 100]] | str title-case title
╭───┬─────────┬───────╮
│ # │ title │ count │
├───┼─────────┼───────┤
│ 0 │ Nu Test │ 100 │
╰───┴─────────┴───────╯