str title-case for strings

Convert a string to Title Case.

Signature

> str title-case {flags} ...rest

Parameters

  • ...rest: For a data structure input, convert strings at the given cell paths.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
stringstring
list<string>list<string>
tabletable
recordrecord

Examples

convert a string to Title Case

> 'nu-shell' | str title-case
Nu Shell

convert a string to Title Case

> 'this is a test case' | str title-case
This Is A Test Case

convert a column from a table to Title Case

> [[title, count]; ['nu test', 100]] | str title-case title
╭───┬─────────┬───────╮
 # │  title  │ count │
├───┼─────────┼───────┤
 0 Nu Test   100
╰───┴─────────┴───────╯