str trim for strings
Trim whitespace or specific character.
Signature
> str trim {flags} ...rest
Flags
--char, -c {string}: character to trim (default: whitespace)
--left, -l: trims characters only from the beginning of the string
--right, -r: trims characters only from the end of the string
Parameters
...rest: For a data structure input, trim strings at the given cell paths.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|string
|string
|list<string>
|list<string>
|table
|table
|record
|record
Examples
Trim whitespace
> 'Nu shell ' | str trim
Nu shell
Trim a specific character (not the whitespace)
> '=== Nu shell ===' | str trim --char '='
Nu shell
Trim whitespace from the beginning of string
> ' Nu shell ' | str trim --left
Nu shell
Trim whitespace from the end of string
> ' Nu shell ' | str trim --right
Nu shell
Trim a specific character only from the end of the string
> '=== Nu shell ===' | str trim --right --char '='
=== Nu shell