str trim for strings

Trim whitespace or specific character.

> str trim {flags} ...rest

--char, -c {string} : character to trim (default: whitespace)

: character to trim (default: whitespace) --left, -l : trims characters only from the beginning of the string

: trims characters only from the beginning of the string --right, -r : trims characters only from the end of the string

...rest : For a data structure input, trim strings at the given cell paths.

input output string string list<string> list<string> table table record record

Trim whitespace

> 'Nu shell ' | str trim Nu shell

Trim a specific character (not the whitespace)

> '=== Nu shell ===' | str trim -- char '=' Nu shell

Trim whitespace from the beginning of string

> ' Nu shell ' | str trim -- left Nu shell

Trim whitespace from the end of string

> ' Nu shell ' | str trim -- right Nu shell

Trim a specific character only from the end of the string