str trim for strings

Trim whitespace or specific character.

Signature

> str trim {flags} ...rest

Flags

  • --char, -c {string}: character to trim (default: whitespace)
  • --left, -l: trims characters only from the beginning of the string
  • --right, -r: trims characters only from the end of the string

Parameters

  • ...rest: For a data structure input, trim strings at the given cell paths.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
stringstring
list<string>list<string>
tabletable
recordrecord

Examples

Trim whitespace

> 'Nu shell ' | str trim
Nu shell

Trim a specific character (not the whitespace)

> '=== Nu shell ===' | str trim --char '='
 Nu shell

Trim whitespace from the beginning of string

> ' Nu shell ' | str trim --left
Nu shell

Trim whitespace from the end of string

> ' Nu shell ' | str trim --right
 Nu shell

Trim a specific character only from the end of the string

> '=== Nu shell ===' | str trim --right --char '='
=== Nu shell