table for viewers

Render the table.

> table {flags}

--theme, -t {string} : set a table mode/theme

: set a table mode/theme --index, -i {any} : enable (true) or disable (false) the #/index column or set the starting index

: enable (true) or disable (false) the #/index column or set the starting index --width, -w {int} : number of terminal columns wide (not output columns)

: number of terminal columns wide (not output columns) --expand, -e : expand the table structure in a light mode

: expand the table structure in a light mode --expand-deep, -d {int} : an expand limit of recursion which will take place, must be used with --expand

: an expand limit of recursion which will take place, must be used with --expand --flatten : Flatten simple arrays

: Flatten simple arrays --flatten-separator {string} : sets a separator when 'flatten' used

: sets a separator when 'flatten' used --collapse, -c : expand the table structure in collapse mode. Be aware collapse mode currently doesn't support width control

: expand the table structure in collapse mode. Be aware collapse mode currently doesn't support width control --abbreviated, -a {int} : abbreviate the data in the table by truncating the middle part and only showing amount provided on top and bottom

: abbreviate the data in the table by truncating the middle part and only showing amount provided on top and bottom --list, -l : list available table modes/themes

input output any any

List the files in current directory, with indexes starting from 1

> ls | table -- index 1

Render data in table view

> [[ a b ]; [ 1 2 ] [ 3 4 ]] | table ╭───┬───┬───╮ │ # │ a │ b │ ├───┼───┼───┤ │ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │ │ 1 │ 3 │ 4 │ ╰───┴───┴───╯

Render data in table view (expanded)

> [[ a b ]; [ 1 2 ] [ 3 [ 4 4 ]]] | table -- expand ╭───┬───┬───────────╮ │ # │ a │ b │ ├───┼───┼───────────┤ │ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │ │ 1 │ 3 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ │ │ │ 0 │ 4 │ │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 4 │ │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ ╰───┴───┴───────────╯

Render data in table view (collapsed)

> [[ a b ]; [ 1 2 ] [ 3 [ 4 4 ]]] | table -- collapse ╭───┬───┬───────────╮ │ # │ a │ b │ ├───┼───┼───────────┤ │ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │ │ 1 │ 3 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ │ │ │ 0 │ 4 │ │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 4 │ │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ ╰───┴───┴───────────╯

Change the table theme to the specified theme for a single run

> [[ a b ]; [ 1 2 ] [ 3 [ 4 4 ]]] | table -- theme basic

Force showing of the #/index column for a single run

> [[ a b ]; [ 1 2 ] [ 3 [ 4 4 ]]] | table - i true

Set the starting number of the #/index column to 100 for a single run

> [[ a b ]; [ 1 2 ] [ 3 [ 4 4 ]]] | table - i 100

Force hiding of the #/index column for a single run

> [[ a b ]; [ 1 2 ] [ 3 [ 4 4 ]]] | table - i false

If the table contains a column called 'index', this column is used as the table index instead of the usual continuous index.