table for viewers

Signature
> table {flags}
Flags
--theme, -t {string}: set a table mode/theme
--index, -i {any}: enable (true) or disable (false) the #/index column or set the starting index
--width, -w {int}: number of terminal columns wide (not output columns)
--expand, -e: expand the table structure in a light mode
--expand-deep, -d {int}: an expand limit of recursion which will take place, must be used with --expand
--flatten: Flatten simple arrays
--flatten-separator {string}: sets a separator when 'flatten' used
--collapse, -c: expand the table structure in collapse mode. Be aware collapse mode currently doesn't support width control
--abbreviated, -a {int}: abbreviate the data in the table by truncating the middle part and only showing amount provided on top and bottom
--list, -l: list available table modes/themes
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|any
|any
Examples
List the files in current directory, with indexes starting from 1
> ls | table --index 1
Render data in table view
> [[a b]; [1 2] [3 4]] | table
╭───┬───┬───╮
│ # │ a │ b │
├───┼───┼───┤
│ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │
│ 1 │ 3 │ 4 │
╰───┴───┴───╯
Render data in table view (expanded)
> [[a b]; [1 2] [3 [4 4]]] | table --expand
╭───┬───┬───────────╮
│ # │ a │ b │
├───┼───┼───────────┤
│ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │
│ 1 │ 3 │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ │ 0 │ 4 │ │
│ │ │ │ 1 │ 4 │ │
│ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
╰───┴───┴───────────╯
Render data in table view (collapsed)
> [[a b]; [1 2] [3 [4 4]]] | table --collapse
╭───┬───┬───────────╮
│ # │ a │ b │
├───┼───┼───────────┤
│ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │
│ 1 │ 3 │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ │ 0 │ 4 │ │
│ │ │ │ 1 │ 4 │ │
│ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
╰───┴───┴───────────╯
Change the table theme to the specified theme for a single run
> [[a b]; [1 2] [3 [4 4]]] | table --theme basic
Force showing of the #/index column for a single run
> [[a b]; [1 2] [3 [4 4]]] | table -i true
Set the starting number of the #/index column to 100 for a single run
> [[a b]; [1 2] [3 [4 4]]] | table -i 100
Force hiding of the #/index column for a single run
> [[a b]; [1 2] [3 [4 4]]] | table -i false
Notes
If the table contains a column called 'index', this column is used as the table index instead of the usual continuous index.