table for viewers

Signature

> table {flags}

Flags

  • --theme, -t {string}: set a table mode/theme
  • --index, -i {any}: enable (true) or disable (false) the #/index column or set the starting index
  • --width, -w {int}: number of terminal columns wide (not output columns)
  • --expand, -e: expand the table structure in a light mode
  • --expand-deep, -d {int}: an expand limit of recursion which will take place, must be used with --expand
  • --flatten: Flatten simple arrays
  • --flatten-separator {string}: sets a separator when 'flatten' used
  • --collapse, -c: expand the table structure in collapse mode. Be aware collapse mode currently doesn't support width control
  • --abbreviated, -a {int}: abbreviate the data in the table by truncating the middle part and only showing amount provided on top and bottom
  • --list, -l: list available table modes/themes

Input/output types:

inputoutput
anyany

Examples

List the files in current directory, with indexes starting from 1

> ls | table --index 1

Render data in table view

> [[a b]; [1 2] [3 4]] | table
╭───┬───┬───╮
 # │ a │ b │
├───┼───┼───┤
 0 1 2
 1 3 4
╰───┴───┴───╯

Render data in table view (expanded)

> [[a b]; [1 2] [3 [4 4]]] | table --expand
╭───┬───┬───────────╮
 # │ a │     b     │
├───┼───┼───────────┤
 0 1         2
 1 3 ╭───┬───╮
 0 4
 1 4
 ╰───┴───╯
╰───┴───┴───────────╯

Render data in table view (collapsed)

> [[a b]; [1 2] [3 [4 4]]] | table --collapse
╭───┬───┬───────────╮
 # │ a │     b     │
├───┼───┼───────────┤
 0 1         2
 1 3 ╭───┬───╮
 0 4
 1 4
 ╰───┴───╯
╰───┴───┴───────────╯

Change the table theme to the specified theme for a single run

> [[a b]; [1 2] [3 [4 4]]] | table --theme basic

Force showing of the #/index column for a single run

> [[a b]; [1 2] [3 [4 4]]] | table -i true

Set the starting number of the #/index column to 100 for a single run

> [[a b]; [1 2] [3 [4 4]]] | table -i 100

Force hiding of the #/index column for a single run

> [[a b]; [1 2] [3 [4 4]]] | table -i false

Notes

If the table contains a column called 'index', this column is used as the table index instead of the usual continuous index.