tee for filters

Copy a stream to another command in parallel.

> tee {flags} (closure)

--stderr, -e : For external commands: copy the standard error stream instead.

closure : The other command to send the stream to.

input output any any

Save a webpage to a file while also printing it

> http get http://example.org/ | tee { save example.html }

Save error messages from an external command to a file without redirecting them

> nu - c 'print -e error; print ok' | tee -- stderr { save error.log } | complete

Print numbers and their sum

> 1 .. 100 | tee { each { print } } | math sum | wrap sum

Do something with a value on another thread, while also passing through the value

> 10000 | tee { 1 .. $in | print } | $in * 5 50000

This is useful for doing something else with a stream while still continuing to use it in your pipeline.